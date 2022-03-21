In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 21 March 2022 12:53 pm / 0 comments

The facelifted Mitsubishi Xpander will make its Thailand debut at this year’s Bangkok Motor Show, which is scheduled to take place from tomorrow (March 22) until April 3. The refreshed seven-seat MPV was first revealed in Indonesia last November, and after Thailand, we should expect it to come to Malaysia as well.

In terms of design changes, the latest Xpander boasts a new Dynamic Shield front fascia featuring redesigned LED position lights, a new intake and grille setup as well as T-shaped main headlamps. The circular fog lamps have also been better integrated into the lower apron and they have a body-coloured trim surround as well.

Other items include a reprofiled tailgate with new LED combination taillights, accompanied by a new rear bumper. These revisions result in a front overhang that is increased by 75 mm at the front and 45 mm at the rear – the ride height is said to remain a class-best 220 mm according to Mitsubishi’s press release.

As for the interior, the quality of the cabin is said to be upgraded by using soft pads for the armrest and door trim. There’s increased convenience too, including additional storage spaces like a larger open tray for the centre console, while selected trim levels with the armrest can house up to four 600 ml drink bottles in the Indonesian-spec Xpander.

Additional features available on the Indonesian-spec Xpander include an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold function, an eight-inch touchscreen display (current Malaysian models get nine-inch units), single-zone automatic climate control system with digital display, and a new steering wheel design with a more modern centre boss.

Under the bonnet, the new Xpander launching soon in Thailand is expected to retain the current model’s gasohol-compliant 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder MIVEC engine. The mill makes 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm currently, but instead of a four-speed automatic, there’ll be a new CVT instead.

Mitsubishi Thailand has yet to reveal pricing for the facelifted Xpander, but the outgoing model retails from 789,000 baht (RM99,144). In Malaysia, the Xpander received its official pricing back in November 2020 and is currently available in a single variant that sells for RM92,349.80 on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of the full sales tax exemption – the latter because it’s a locally-assembled (CKD) model.

GALLERY: 2022 Mitsubishi Xpander facelift

