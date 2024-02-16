2024 Honda BR-V N7X Edition launched in Indonesia – three variants; unique styling touches; from RM97k

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / February 16 2024 10:48 am

At this year’s Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), Honda introduced the new BR-V N7X Edition, which features several aesthetic improvements that are apparently inspired by the concept (N7X is an abbreviation of ‘New 7-Seater eXcitement’) that previewed the second-generation three-row crossover nearly three years ago.

The N7X Edition is offered in three variants, starting with the E CVT that retails for 319.4 million rupiah (RM97,472). This is followed by the Prestige CVT at 343.4 million rupiah (RM104,797) and the range-topping Prestige with Honda Sensing at 363.4 million rupiah (RM110,911).

For the premium paid, the N7X Edition cars feature a new dark chrome front grille with a variant-specific emblem, chrome fog lamp garnish (Prestige variants only) and an aero kit featuring a front and rear under spoilers as well as side skirts. The door mirrors, door handles, shark fin antenna, tailgate spoiler and 17-inch wheels are also finished in black.

In addition to the new exterior bits, there’s also a Sand Khaki Pearl paint finish that is exclusive to the N7X Edition. Other colour options include Premium Opal White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.

Beyond the aesthetic changes, the rest of the N7X Edition is largely identical to the normal BR-V range. Under the bonnet is a 1.5 litre i-VTEC four-cylinder engine with DOHC that serves up 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, with drive sent to the front wheels through a CVT.

LED headlamps are standard for the BR-V, but only the top-spec variant gets an automatic on/off function. The Prestige with Honda Sensing is also the only one with driver assistance systems such as LaneWatch, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane centring assist and front departure alert.

The E CVT comes with remote engine start, keyless entry and start, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, a 7-inch touchscreen head unit, fabric upholstery, four airbags, a reverse camera and automatic air-conditioning. From the Prestige onwards, additions to the kit list are leather upholstery, two more airbags (for a total of six) as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Malaysia only got the first-generation BR-V, which was indirectly replaced with the smaller WR-V. The second-generation model was first introduced in Indonesia in September 2021 and has since made its way to neighbouring Thailand and the Philippines.

