Marshal stops traffic for motorcycle convoy – this is not allowed, says police

Posted in Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 26 2024 1:18 pm

A video on social media from user @update11111 shows a dash cam view of rider on a motorcycle stopping traffic to allow a convoy of motorcycles through. To add insult to injury, the convoy is later seen weaving in front of the vehicle to slow it down and prevent it from passing the convoy.

From the video, the group of motorcyclists were passing in front of the Flamingo Hotel on Jalan Ulu Klang while the vehicle was making a u-turn. The driver then found his way blocked by a rider wearing a fluorescent yellow vest.

Refusing to stop, the driver slipped past the stationary rider and proceeded on his way. Incidents such as this are not uncommon on Malaysian roads, with prior instances occurring here and here.

Siapa bg dia kuasa nak block laluan? Kredit dc owner pic.twitter.com/2SzVkkZwAy — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) August 25, 2024

A similar incident happened in neighbouring Thailand some years ago when a group of Malaysian riders stopped vehicles at a traffic light to allow unimpeded passage for their convoy of bikes. Police reiterate vehicle convoys escorted by “marshals” have no power to stop, divert or direct traffic unless given official permission and accompanied by JSPT (Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department) personnel.

Action can be taken against any individual or group that performs traffic control duties without the presence of traffic police under Section 21 of the Police Act 1967 or Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1972.

