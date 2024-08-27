DASH ramp to LDP closed tonight, 11.30 pm to 5.30 am

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 27 2024 2:58 pm

Prolintas has announced that the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) will be installing CCTVs belonging to the Sprint Highway. To facilitate the works, there will be a full closure of the ramp from DASH to the LDP, Kepong and Sungai Buloh-bound.

The closure is for tonight, from 11.30 pm till 5.30 am tomorrow morning. The concessionaire says that it will try its best to control any disruption from the closure “for the sake of the convenience of motorists and residents in the area”.Drive safe in the area and follow the road signs and personnel.

Launched in October 2022, the DASH is a 20.1 km elevated highway that connects Puncak Perdana to Penchala. If you count the length of the interchanges – which is rather complex here, just like Prolintas’ SUKE – it’s 55.4 km long. The main passage was advertised with a end-to-end travelling time of 30 minutes, or an hour less than existing roads.

Just for fun – can you pinpoint the said DASH to LDP Kepong ramp in our picture of the famous ‘spaghetti interchange’ above?

