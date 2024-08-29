SAIC Malaysia expands MG dealership network – new outlets in Puchong, Skudai, Juru, Alor Setar, Sibu, Miri

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Danny Tan / August 29 2024 12:16 pm

SAIC Motor Malaysia has announced the addition of five outlets to its MG dealer network across the country, which will see new dealerships in Northern and East Coast regions of Peninsular Malaysia, as well as in East Malaysia by the end of the year.

The MG sales and service network currently has 14 showrooms and eight service centres nationwide. At last week’s preview of the MG5 and HS models, SAIC Motor Malaysia said that its aim is to cover 35 locations in the country by the end of 2025.

“We are excited to welcome these esteemed dealers to the MG family. Their dedication and expertise align perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled MG experiences to our valued customers. With the expansion of our dealer network, we are poised to enhance accessibility to our latest models, ensuring that more Malaysians can experience the quality and innovation that MG stands for,” said Steven Du, MD of SAIC Motor Malaysia.

The five new outlets are:

SV Auto Haus Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Puchong)

GF-4, Tower 2 @ PFCC, Jalan Puteri 1/2,

Bandar Puteri Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-6pm), Sun & PH (10am-5pm)

YM MG Auto Sdn Bhd (MG Motor Skudai)

No. 11, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak (Susur 4), Pusat Bandar, 80000, Johor Bahru

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-7pm), Sun & PH (10am-7pm)

Weststar Technics Sdn Bhd (MG Motor Juru)

Lot 1810 & 1811, Jalan Perusahaan Auto City,

North-South, Juru Interchange, 13600 Prai, Penang

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4pm)

Auto Galery Group of Companies (MG Motor Alor Setar) – operational mid-Sept

Lot 10201, Susuran Kerabung, Off Persiaran Bandar Baru Mergong,

05150 Bandar Baru Mergong, Alor Setar, Kedah

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4pm)

Borneoland Automobile Sdn Bhd (MG Motor Sibu & Miri) – operational mid-Sept/early-Oct

The MG HS SUV, MG5 sedan and Cyberster EV roadster are the next models for Malaysia

“SAIC Motor Malaysia’s expansion is a testament to our confidence in the Malaysian market and our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative vehicles. We are confident that our new dealer network will elevate the customer experience and help us reach new heights in this dynamic market,” said Lee Wen Hsiang, COO of SAIC Motor Malaysia.

SAIC Motor’s MG brand – which has roots tracing back to England in 1924 before it was bought by one of China’s largest auto companies – kickstarted its journey in Malaysia in March this year with two EVs – the MG4 and MG ZS.

However, unlike compatriots like BYD, MG won’t be an EV-only brand in Malaysia – ICE-powered models like the MG5 (Civic size, City price/powertrain) and MG HS C-segment SUV have been previewed and will be launched soon. At the event last week, MG unveiled a surprise preview of the Cyberster electric roadster with up to 544 PS/725 Nm (0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds). Click on the links for full details on the models.

