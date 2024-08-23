MG Malaysia to expand dealership network to 35 outlets by 2025 to support growing line-up of vehicles

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Gerard Lye / August 23 2024 10:18 am

At yesterday’s preview of the MG5 and MG HS, SAIC Motor Malaysia also revealed that it will be expanding its dealership network through 2025.

According to the company, there are currently 14 MG dealerships in the country, all of which are located in Peninsular Malaysia to serve customers in the northern, central and southern regions. Coming soon (presumably this year) are five new outlets, including a first in Perak as well as two in Sarawak, the latter marking MG’s entry into East Malaysia.

Another 16 outlets are also in the pipeline, which would bring the total number to 35 locations by 2025, including in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Sabah. Aftersales servicing is currently provided in eight locations, with one set to be added soon, while it wasn’t mentioned how many of the 16 outlets in the pipeline will offer the support.

MG’s portfolio of models currently on sale include the MG4 and ZS, both of which are electric vehicles (EVs). With the launch of the MG5 and HS (both are internal combustion engine cars), the line-up will grow to four models, which will further increase to five when the Cyberster (an electric sports car) is formally introduced.

