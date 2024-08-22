2024 MG HS SUV previewed in Malaysia – 1.5L turbo; Proton X70, Honda CR-V rival; est price from RM130k

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Gerard Lye / August 22 2024 4:49 pm

In addition to the MG5, SAIC Motor Malaysia also previewed its competitor in the C-segment SUV space where it aims to draw buyers away from the Proton X70, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. The new-to-us MG HS isn’t the second-generation model that made its debut in Europe at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and China, but the facelifted, first-generation model that has been around since 2020.

Measuring 4,574 mm long, 1,876 mm wide, 1,664 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 2,720 mm, the HS isn’t too far away from the X70 and CX-5 in terms of footprint, but is notably smaller when compared to the CR-V. The order books for the MG HS are now open, with deliveries expected to commence from October this year.

Powering the HS is a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine serving up 162 PS (160 hp or 119 kW) at 5,600 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,400 rpm, with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sending drive to the front wheels. This powertrain is also used in Indonesia and Thailand, although we’re missing out on the latter’s additional plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option.

Estimated pricing for the HS (CBU from Thailand) is from RM130k for the base Standard and from RM150k for the range-topping Lux. The former is the entry-level option that comes standard with automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, roof rails, a rear spoiler, 17-inch alloy wheels, black leather upholstery, and powered front seats (six-way driver and four-way passenger).

The list continues with a seven-inch multi-info display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a reverse camera, four speakers, single-zone automatic air-conditioning with PM2.5 air filter and rear vents, six airbags and the usual array of passive safety systems (ABS, EBD, VDC), corner brake control, hill start assist and hill descent control.

Stepping up to the Lux adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, red-painted brake calipers, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, MG iSMART telematics, a 360-degree camera, sports seats and pedals, a ‘Super Sport’ drive mode, paddle shifters, automatic wipers and a six-speaker sound system.

Of significance is the MG Pilot suite of driver assistance systems which include, front collision warning, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and door opening warning.

The HS will be available in Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Black Pearl and Camden Grey, with the vehicle warranty being five years/unlimited mileage, while the powertrain (engine and transmission) are covered for seven years/unlimited mileage.

Given the specifications of the HS, would you consider it if you’re in the market for a C-segment SUV? How much do you expect the two variants to be priced at? Share your thoughts and guesses in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2024 MG HS Lux

GALLERY: 2024 MG HS Standard

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.