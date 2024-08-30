Touch ‘n Go celebrates Merdeka, partners with Loka Made on new commemorative NFC card and tote bag

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / August 30 2024 4:38 pm

National Day is tomorrow, and to celebrate, Touch ‘n Go has paired with the artist collaborative Loka Made (not to be confused with Lokatag) on a limited edition Merdeka-themed Enhanced NFC card and tote bag. The partnership is meant to “celebrate the spirit of independence and the nation’s rich cultural diversity,” said the two companies.

The card and bag feature one of Loka Made’s trademark architectural artworks, which includes various national landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers, the New Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Building, Langkawi’s Eagle Square and the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge. These are said to represent the “spirit of a nation built on the values of diversity, resilience and unity,” with the design serving as a “reminder of the milestone achieved and the unity that drives the nation forward.”

Being an Enhanced NFC card, the new product can be reloaded through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app simply by holding it on the back of an NFC-enabled smartphone. Buyers can purchase the card at Touch ‘n Go sales and service centres in Nu Sentral and Bangsar South, as well as the official Lazada and Shopee stores; the bundled set together with the tote bag is only available through Shopee. Just 8,700 cards and 300 bundled sets will be made available.

