Lokatag Pro integrated TnG SmartTag + dashcam device with Loka app launched in Malaysia – RM1,799

Posted in Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / January 24 2024 11:30 am

Nearly five years on from the introduction of Lokatag in 2019, Amtel, the company behind the brand has launched Lokatag Pro, an upgraded version of the built-in Touch ‘n Go card reader in the fashion of the SmartTag device that most Malaysian motorists would be familiar with, now including an expanded feature set.

Retailing at RM1,799 with pre-orders for the device now being taken for delivery in March, the Lokatag Pro will join the base Lokatag device that continues to be available to purchase, such as via the Lokatag online store on Shopee as well as through authorised dealers.

Building upon the functionality of the base Lokatag, the Lokatag Pro is a built-in toll card reader with added connected functions and integrates a dashcam, which Amtel says is the first of its kind on the Malaysian market.

The Lokatag Pro toll reader employs infrared technology from Efkon and supports both traditional and new NFC-enabled Touch ‘n Go cards, continuing to offer the same basic functionality of using SmartTag lanes at highway toll plazas.

Added to these are GPS tracking, real-time alerts, cloud remote control access as well as over-the-air updates through the Loka App, which enables tracking of passage through SmartTag gantries, including toll fares paid. Also included in the Lokatag Pro is the AI voice prompt feature, offering real-time updates on Touch ‘n Go card balance, in Bahasa Melayu, English and Mandarin.

The integrated dashcam-equipped Lokatag Pro gets built-in sensors and a monitoring system which geo-tags locations where incidents are detected, for evidence collection purposes, as well as alerting the user to suspicious activity near the vehicle.

For Lokatag overall, the company aims to gain 500,000 users in the coming three years, said group CEO of Amtel Holdings Chester Koid. For its integrated toll card reader system, more than 800,000 units of the built-in system have been delivered in vehicles across eight manufacturers so far, according to the company.

The Lokatag Pro is available for pre-order at RM1,799, and deliveries of the devices are scheduled for March this year.

LINK: Lokatag Shopee Store

