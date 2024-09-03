2025 Honda HR-V facelift revealed for Australia – mild redesign, upgraded Honda Sensing; ASEAN soon?

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / September 3 2024 8:04 pm

Revealed in Japan in March, the facelifted Honda HR-V is finally making its way to global markets, with Australia being the first export destination. The revised B-segment SUV is heading Down Under soon with the same blink-and-you’ll-miss-them updates first seen on the home-market Vezel.

These changes include include a mildly reprofiled front end, which appears slightly more streamlined (no more bulging lower “mouth”) and features a wider grille vaguely similar to the smaller Elevate (called the WR-V in Japan), replete with a silver bar that joins the headlights. There are also new taillights which feature a slim red bar, giving the car a sleeker look.

Also added are projector LED headlights, featuring the Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) function offered on the Civic in other markets (not here, unfortunately). This blocks off certain parts of the high beam if the Honda Sensing camera detects a vehicle coming in the other direction to avoid dazzling other road users.

Speaking of Honda Sensing, the suite of driver assists has been upgraded with the addition of Traffic Jam Assist, providing Level 2 semi-autonomous driving (including steering assistance, not possible before) at low speeds. Improvements have also been made to the car’s autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist and lane keeping assist functions.

Honda Australia did not provide any images of the interior, but based on what has been seen on the Vezel, we can expect the HR-V’s “wraparound” centre console to be replaced by a more conventional unit with an additional storage compartment beneath the air-con controls. For the first time in Australia, the car will be offered with the Honda Connect app and services, with a free subscription for the first five years.

Three variants will be offered, including a new mid-spec e:HEV X that slots under the flagship e:HEV L. Both will be powered by the same 131 PS/253 Nm electric motor, plus a 105 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine as a generator. No mechanical changes were mentioned, but the JDM Vezel does get new software that improves throttle response and significantly reduces the frequency of engine starts and stops; expect this to be added to overseas HR-Vs as well.

The interior of the Japanese-market Vezel, showing the new centre console

Remaining at the base of the lineup is the Vi X petrol variant. This was powered by a 121 PS/145 Nm 1.5 litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine mated to a CVT, and this should stay the same this time around, with no turbocharged model on the horizon. Last but not least, the facelifted HR-V debuts two new colours – Slate Grey and Botanical Green, replacing the departing Meteoroid Grey.

Now that the updated HR-V is finally headed to export markets, its ASEAN debut should be happening pretty soon, with Thailand almost certainly getting the car first. However, we can pretty much rule it out of coming to Malaysia this year – Honda Malaysia previously said it will only launch two new models in 2024; the first being the facelifted City Hatchback in May, the second set to be the also-revised Civic.

GALLERY: 2025 Honda Vezel facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.