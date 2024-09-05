Peugeot introduces 5-year free service maintenance promo – covers parts for all models, effective Sept 1

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By /

Peugeot introduces 5-year free service maintenance promo – covers parts for all models, effective Sept 1

Stellantis Malaysia has announced a five-year free service maintenance promo effective September 1. It’s being billed as a ‘special, limited-time-only’ promo, and it covers all Peugeot models and variants in Malaysia, including the 408, 2008, 3008, 5008 and Landtrek pick-up truck.

The five-year free service maintenance promo covers parts costs for a total of 10 services over five years. This is based on the maintenance schedule with a service interval of every 10,000 km or six months, whichever comes first. Customers will only need to pay for labour.

“Our customers are our top priority, and we are excited to introduce this 5-year free service maintenance promo as part of our efforts to further elevate and enhance the Peugeot ownership experience. This five years of free service savings paired with our ongoing seven-year extended full coverage warranty is sure to give new Peugeot owners peace of mind, for longer,” said Jamie Francis Morais, MD of Stellantis Malaysia.

All new Peugeot vehicles come with a seven-year or 200,000 km warranty package, which consists of a three-year factory warranty and an additional four-year extended warranty that Stellantis says mirrors the manufacturer’s warranty – essentially, customers enjoy the same full coverage throughout the seven-year period. Full details on the warranty here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Peugeot 408 2024
Peugeot 2008 2024
Peugeot 3008 2024
Peugeot 5008 2024
Peugeot Landtrek 2024

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 