Peugeot introduces 5-year free service maintenance promo – covers parts for all models, effective Sept 1

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Danny Tan / September 5 2024 11:31 am

Stellantis Malaysia has announced a five-year free service maintenance promo effective September 1. It’s being billed as a ‘special, limited-time-only’ promo, and it covers all Peugeot models and variants in Malaysia, including the 408, 2008, 3008, 5008 and Landtrek pick-up truck.

The five-year free service maintenance promo covers parts costs for a total of 10 services over five years. This is based on the maintenance schedule with a service interval of every 10,000 km or six months, whichever comes first. Customers will only need to pay for labour.

“Our customers are our top priority, and we are excited to introduce this 5-year free service maintenance promo as part of our efforts to further elevate and enhance the Peugeot ownership experience. This five years of free service savings paired with our ongoing seven-year extended full coverage warranty is sure to give new Peugeot owners peace of mind, for longer,” said Jamie Francis Morais, MD of Stellantis Malaysia.

All new Peugeot vehicles come with a seven-year or 200,000 km warranty package, which consists of a three-year factory warranty and an additional four-year extended warranty that Stellantis says mirrors the manufacturer’s warranty – essentially, customers enjoy the same full coverage throughout the seven-year period. Full details on the warranty here.

