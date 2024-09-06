Denza D9 electric MPV coming to Malaysia Q1, 2025 – BYD confirms new sub-brand introduction

Posted in BYD, Cars, Denza, Local News / By Mick Chan / September 6 2024 12:26 pm

Chinese manufacturer BYD is set to launch a new brand in the Malaysian market next year, and this will be Denza, according to BYD Malaysia MD Eagle Zhao. Revealing this at today’s launch of the BYD Seal Dynamic, he said that the brand will be launched in Malaysia sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

While no specific product was mentioned, it’s likely that the vehicle to debut the brand here witll be the Denza D9, which was sighted in Malaysia in July this year.

First launched in China in 2022, the right-hand-drive version of the Denza D9 was launched in Hong Kong in June this year. Available with battery-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the BEV version of the D9 features a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with a capacity of 103 kWh, and supports DC fast charging at up to 166 kW.

The Denza D9 was spotted in Malaysia in July

The base specification for the Denza D9 EV features a front-mounted electric motor producing 313 PS and 360 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 9.5 seconds and up to 620 km of range based on the generous CLTC testing standard. AWD variants of the D9 EV add a 61 PS/110 Nm rear motor for a combined output of 374 PS and 470 Nm, enabling 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds but with slightly reduced range at 600 km.

The D9 can also be specified with the DM-i plug-in hybrid powertrain that is comprised of a 139 PS/231 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine paired with a 231 PS/340 Nm electric motor, while AWD versions of the PHEV add a 61 PS/110 Nm rear motor. The hybrid is unlikely to be brought to Malaysia due to the lack of incentives for it. However, the brand plans to introduce hybrids to our market.

Key competition for the Denza D9 is the Zeekr 009, which has also been confirmed for arrival in Malaysia, and these will compete against established players like the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire.

GALLERY: Denza D9 EV at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

