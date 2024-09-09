Badminton star M. Thinaah takes delivery of Chery Omoda 5 – 30% discount for Olympic semi-finalists

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 9 2024 2:28 pm

Malaysia’s women’s doubles badminton star Thinaah Muralitharan has taken delivery of a Chery Omoda 5. Chery Malaysia posted up pictures of the 26-year old Klang-born athlete – who along with partner Pearly Tan, got all of us shouting from the edge of our seats in the recent Olympics – posing with the black SUV.

“Olympic badminton sensation Thinaah Muralitharan has just driven home a new Omoda 5, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Her outstanding performance on the court this year, especially at the Paris Olympics 2024, truly reflects the same spirit of excellence and elegance embodied by the Omoda 5,” Chery Malaysia said.

“We’re grateful to welcome Thinaah Muralitharan to the Chery family and hope her adventures are more thrilling than ever. Here’s to reaching new heights, on and off the court,” the caption added.

Thinaah joins Team MAS badminton players Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik and Lee Zii Jia in getting new Chery SUVs upon their return from Paris. Men’s doubles duo Aaron and Wooi Yik, as well as singles star LZJ received a Tiggo 7 Pro each for winning bronze medals. This was part of Chery Malaysia’s pledge to offer free cars to medalists.

However, Thinaah’s Omoda 5 isn’t free as she and Pearly lost to Japan’s Matsuyama-Shida in the bronze medal match. At the presentation ceremony last month, Chery announced a 30% discount for Paris 2024 medallists and semi-finalists (the latter includes Pearly-Thinaah, weightlifter Aniq Kasdan and track cyclist Shah Firdaus Sahrom) and a 15% discount for the other athletes who competed in the games.

Powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-four with 156 PS/230 Nm, the Chery Omoda 5 is priced at RM99,800 for the C variant and RM118,800 for the range-topping H, which adds on goodies like a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, hands-free powered tailgate, powered sunroof, speed limit assist, traffic sign recognition and 360-degree camera.

