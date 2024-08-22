Chery Tiggo 7 Pro gifted to Malaysian Paris Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro gifted to Malaysian Paris Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Now that the Paris Olympics have come to a close, the Malaysian athletes who competed in the games are being given a hero’s welcome. As promised, Chery Malaysia handed bronze medallists, badminton doubles players Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, a Tiggo 7 Pro each at its new Bandar Bukit Puchong showroom. Men’s singles star Lee Zii Jia, who also secured a bronze medal, has been given a Tiggo 7 Pro too but was unable to attend the ceremony as he is currently competing overseas.

Present at the event was minister of youth and sports Hannah Yeoh, who announced that, like Lee, Chin and Soh would receive RM100,000 in prize money each, rather than having to share the pool. “We believe that sports are a unifying tool for Malaysia. We encourage the private sector to play their role in rewarding athletes when they succeed in bringing back medals. What makes Chery’s gesture special is that they are celebrating all medal winners,” she said.

Chery Malaysia vice president Michael Chew added: “We are honoured to present Aaron, Wooi Yik and Zii Jia with the new Tiggo 7 Pro each for their outstanding achievements at the Paris Olympics. Their grit, determination, and perseverance throughout the games are truly inspiring, and we are proud to celebrate their success with a vehicle that mirrors these qualities.”

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro gifted to Malaysian Paris Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

The company is also offering the medallists and semifinalists (the latter including women’s doubles players Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan and weightlifter Aniq Kasdan) a 30% discount on Chery’s other petrol-powered models, the Tiggo 8 Pro and Omoda 5. A 15% discount is being extended to the other Olympians who competed at the recent games.

Launched in June, the Tiggo 7 Pro is a five-seater C-segment SUV that competes head-on with the recently-facelifted Proton X70. It’s priced at RM123,800 on-the-road without insurance and powered by 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in Malaysia
Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on Aug 22, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    If gave honda maybe might have won more medals…I’m sure some athletes takut get a csr with bad welding

    Reply
  • ioma on Aug 22, 2024 at 4:57 pm

    Remove any SIM card, if any. Otherwise speaking BM while discussing badminton match tactic won’t help.

    Reply
 

