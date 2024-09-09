Lower highway toll rates possible if construction costs are controlled, leakages prevented – PM Anwar

Posted in Local News / By /

Lower highway toll rates possible if construction costs are controlled, leakages prevented – PM Anwar

Lower highway toll rates are possible if development costs of highways are managed well and are free of corruption, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said, reported New Straits Times.

“I believe that the costs frequently raised concerning tolls in our country are valid concerns. When costs increase, toll rates also increase. However, if [the development] costs are well-managed and there is no leakage or corruption, there is a possibility of reducing toll rates,” the prime minister said.

Prime minister Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said he hopes that works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Malaysian Highway Authority chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and PLUS Malaysia chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif will ensure that approvals for future projects are expedited.

“This is achievable provided that everyone takes responsibility and views these highway projects as being for the people,” Anwar said. The works minister is paying close attention to ensure that highway construction costs are thoroughly reviewed to prevent any leakage, Anwar added.

“I previously shared my experience with UEM at the early stages, where costs were unnecessarily increased even though they could be reduced. This was due to excessive payments made to secure approvals. This practice must be stopped,” the prime minister said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Kea Was on Sep 09, 2024 at 10:07 am

    Sure since its corruption who has been prosecuted thus far so as our auditor generals report year in year all all leakages in & out yet no actions guess the power or some being employed by tax payers money indeed.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Corrupt Minister on Sep 09, 2024 at 12:56 pm

      Thank you for your vote

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
      Reply
      • Kea Was on Sep 09, 2024 at 5:13 pm

        Sure you voting for the other guy who’s son in law runs away from the law for corruption?

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
        Reply
      • Dah Menang Semua on Sep 09, 2024 at 5:38 pm

        Stop cow-crap already la
        What can U do with those
        Concessionaire agreements?
        Hefty compensation at play

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
        Reply
  • Nurul Izzah on Sep 09, 2024 at 11:39 am

    Anwar menang rakyat senang

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 