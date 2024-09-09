Lower highway toll rates possible if construction costs are controlled, leakages prevented – PM Anwar

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 9 2024 10:04 am

Lower highway toll rates are possible if development costs of highways are managed well and are free of corruption, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said, reported New Straits Times.

“I believe that the costs frequently raised concerning tolls in our country are valid concerns. When costs increase, toll rates also increase. However, if [the development] costs are well-managed and there is no leakage or corruption, there is a possibility of reducing toll rates,” the prime minister said.

Prime minister Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said he hopes that works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Malaysian Highway Authority chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and PLUS Malaysia chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif will ensure that approvals for future projects are expedited.

“This is achievable provided that everyone takes responsibility and views these highway projects as being for the people,” Anwar said. The works minister is paying close attention to ensure that highway construction costs are thoroughly reviewed to prevent any leakage, Anwar added.

“I previously shared my experience with UEM at the early stages, where costs were unnecessarily increased even though they could be reduced. This was due to excessive payments made to secure approvals. This practice must be stopped,” the prime minister said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.