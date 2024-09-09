Lower highway toll rates possible if construction costs are controlled, leakages prevented – PM Anwar

Lower highway toll rates are possible if development costs of highways are managed well and are free of corruption, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said, reported New Straits Times.
“I believe that the costs frequently raised concerning tolls in our country are valid concerns. When costs increase, toll rates also increase. However, if [the development] costs are well-managed and there is no leakage or corruption, there is a possibility of reducing toll rates,” the prime minister said.
Prime minister Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said he hopes that works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Malaysian Highway Authority chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and PLUS Malaysia chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif will ensure that approvals for future projects are expedited.
“This is achievable provided that everyone takes responsibility and views these highway projects as being for the people,” Anwar said. The works minister is paying close attention to ensure that highway construction costs are thoroughly reviewed to prevent any leakage, Anwar added.
“I previously shared my experience with UEM at the early stages, where costs were unnecessarily increased even though they could be reduced. This was due to excessive payments made to secure approvals. This practice must be stopped,” the prime minister said.
Comments
Sure since its corruption who has been prosecuted thus far so as our auditor generals report year in year all all leakages in & out yet no actions guess the power or some being employed by tax payers money indeed.
Thank you for your vote
Sure you voting for the other guy who’s son in law runs away from the law for corruption?
Stop cow-crap already la
What can U do with those
Concessionaire agreements?
Hefty compensation at play
Anwar menang rakyat senang