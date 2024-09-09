Scout brand to unveil new EV models next month

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / September 9 2024 1:12 pm

Returning brand Scout will be unveiling its new range of models next month, on October 24, Autocar has reported, and the upcoming vehicles will be battery-electric rivals to the likes of the Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco, according to the magazine.

There will also be a closely-related pick-up truck model which will go against the likes of the Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning, the report added.

The upcoming models from the Scout brand will be produced at a new production plant in South Carolina, United States, where the company aims to start vehicle production by the end of 2026, using batteries and electronics supplied by Magna, reported Autocar. The parent Volkswagen Group aims for the factory’s annual output to eventually reach 200,000 units, it said.

These models will be based on a new ladder-frame chassis that is unrelated to the MEB and PPE electric vehicle architectures currently used by the Volkswagen Group, it added.

The Volkswagen Group announced in 2022 that it would be reviving the Scout brand in the United States under then-CEO Herbert Diess. The brand has been envisioned to stand on its own from the main Volkswagen brand.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen announced in June this year that it will invest up to US$5 billion (around RM23.5 billion) into Rivian as part of a new joint venture for next-generation EV architecture and software. This investment would provide Rivian with the funding required for the development of smaller, less expensive models, namely the R2 and the R3 and R3X.

