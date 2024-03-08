Rivian R2 revealed – smaller EV SUV to rival Tesla Model Y, coming 1H 2026, priced from RM211k in US

Posted in Cars, International News, Rivian / By Jonathan Lee / March 8 2024 10:53 am

It’s been three years since Rivian wowed the world with its R1T electric pick-up truck, and the company is now making the first step to expand its portfolio with the R2. This is a smaller sibling to the R1S SUV that has the most popular car in the world, the Tesla Model Y, directly in its sights.

Built on a brand new midsize platform – alongside the R3 and R3X compact SUVs – the R2 looks every inch the baby R1S, its boxy body featuring the same front and rear light bars, distinctive pill-shaped headlights, upright black glasshouse and body-coloured C-pillar. Measuring 4,715 mm long and 1,700 mm tall, it’s 385 mm shorter and 137 mm lower than the R1S, while its 2,935 mm wheelbase is 140 mm shorter.

One new feature is the ability to pop open the rearmost side windows and wind down the rear windscreen for a more open experience – in a similar (but not identical) fashion to the Fisker Ocean – helping to draw air through the open side windows. As per the R1S, you still get a sizeable front boot, hidden beneath the clamshell bonnet.

The R2 continues Rivian’s minimalist design language on the inside, replete with a rectangular dashboard design, a large centre touchscreen, generously-sized instrument display and floating centre console. Rivian has paid particular attention to the now-oversized rotary control dials on the steering wheel, which feature haptic feedback.

To maximise practicality, the cabin features dual gloveboxes (addressing a glaring omission on the R1S), while moving the speakers from the doors has allowed the fitment of large door bins with space for big water bottles – as well as the characteristic built-in flashlight from the R1T and R1S. All five seats – including the front ones – can be folded flat, which not only provides plenty of cargo room but also allows an inflatable bed to fit inside, letting occupants sleep in the car. In-car camping, anyone?

Under the skin, the R2 benefits from the consolidation and elimination of parts, thanks to high-pressure die castings (think Tesla Gigapress), reduced complexity for the closure systems and the use of the battery of a structural component. Speaking of which, the battery uses all-new 4695 cells, which are larger than Tesla’s 4680 cells and similar to what BMW will use in its Neue Klasse EVs. Rivian promises more than 300 miles (483 km) of range with any variant.

The company has kept mum on the specs but confirmed that the R2 will come with single-, dual- and triple-motor versions, the latter featuring two motors on the rear axle, helping the SUV get from zero to 60 mph (97 km/h) in under three seconds. The car will also utilise Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector; you’ll be able to charge the battery from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

In terms of driver assists, the R2 will come with a “perception stack” utilising 11 cameras, five radar sensors and a more powerful compute platform, providing the car with a significantly higher level of autonomy compared to the R1T and R1S. During the reveal, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said users will be able to take their hands off the steering wheel and eyes off the road, suggesting at least Level 3 semi-autonomous driving.

The R2 will be built at the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois, with a starting price of around US$45,000 (RM211,200). Customers will be able to place a booking now, with deliveries starting in the first half of 2026. Following on from its US launch, the car will be sold internationally, and Rivian has already confirmed it plans to sell cars in the Asia Pacific region. Could it be coming to Malaysia as a genuine Model Y rival?





