Rivian R3, R3X revealed – smaller EV SUV than the R2; Hyundai Ioniq 5 rival; up to three motors, 483 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Rivian / By Gerard Lye / March 8 2024 11:31 am

Rivian has revealed the new R3, an electric SUV that will slot in below the R2 that it shared the stage with during the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s recent reveal event. The R3 will also be offered as a more off-road-focused variant called the R3X, although both won’t be reaching the hands of customers anytime soon.

As the company stated in its release, deliveries of the R3 and R3X will only begin after the R2 makes its way to customers in the first half of 2026. Pricing-wise, Rivian says the R3 will be priced below the R2, which is expected to start around USD45,000 (about RM211k). Following the launch of the R2, R3 and R3X in North America, all three EVs will be available internationally.

The R3 and R2 share Rivian’s all-new mid-size vehicle platform, but the latter is smaller in size with some reports claiming the former will have a wheelbase that is about 13 mm (five inches) shorter. According to the company, the use of a common platform “consolidates and eliminates parts thanks to intelligent design, including the use of high pressure die castings, a structural battery unit where the top of the pack also serves as the floor, and closure systems that dramatically reduce complexity.”

In terms of design, the R3 is very clearly a slightly shorter, sportier-looking electric SUV than the R2. At first glance, it looks like jacked-up hatchback not unlike a Hyundai Ioniq 5, but Rivian’s signature cues make it distinctive.

These include the oblong-shaped elements that are part of LED lighting array at the front, while the rear sports a wide-width light bar that appears thicker than those on other Rivian models. Prominent creases along the sides (particularly near the C-pillars) also emphasise the R3’s athletic persona, as does the sloping rear end.

You can tell the R3 apart from the R3X by their bumpers, the latter with oblong-shaped trim on its more rugged units front and rear. The R3X also comes with red accents, including on the side mirrors, along with snazzier wheels and a more substantial rear spoiler.

Moving inside, both the R3 and R3X come with a digital instrument cluster that is set deep into the dashboard, while a wide infotainment touchscreen occupies the centre. Other features of the interior include plenty of storage solutions, different seat upholsteries as well as a panoramic glass roof. There’s also Rivian’s new steering wheel with integrated haptic control dials, also seen in the R2.

Powertrain details are limited for now, but the R3, like the R2, will be available with two battery packs, both utilising a new 4695 cell which is larger than Tesla’s 4680 cell and similar to what BMW will use in its Neue Klasse EVs. If you’re wondering what those numbers mean, ‘46’ corresponds to the battery cell diameter of 46 mm while ‘95’ points to a height of 95 mm.

The larger battery pack will offer over 483 km (300 miles) of range, and the R3 will support DC fast charging that can get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in less than 30 minutes. Rivian has chosen the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port, so the R3 and R2 can plug in directly to Tesla’s Supercharger network. The company’s upcoming EVs can also use charging stations with CCS guns, but this will require the use of an adapter.

The R3, like the R2 (again), will be offered with single-motor (RWD), dual-motor (AWD) and tri-motor configurations. The last of the bunch is the most powerful and will have two motors in the rear and one in the front, enabling a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of under three seconds.

As with its current models, the R3 (and R2) will come with a certain level of driving that is supported by a new hardware suite consisting of 11 cameras, five radars and a more powerful computing platform.





