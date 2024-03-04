2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV updated – styling, structural refinements, larger 84 kWh battery; new N Line variant

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / March 4 2024 6:44 pm

Hyundai has released initial details of its updated Ioniq 5 EV for 2024, which gains an N Line trim variant in addition to increased battery capacity and EV range, along with design and equipment updates.

Battery capacity of the Ioniq 5 has increased from 77.4 kWh to 84.0 kWh, which increases its available range as a result, according to Hyundai, though no specific range figures have been quoted for this update. For reference, the Max variant of the Ioniq 5 for Malaysia – with the 72.6 kWh battery – offers up to 430 km of range of the WLTP testing protocol.

Exterior updates to the Ioniq 5 include a restyled V-shaped garnish along with updated front and rear bumpers to emphasise the model’s “low and wide SUV stance”.

These changes have marginally increased the vehicle’s overall length by 20 mm to 4,655 mm, while its other key dimensions of 1,890 mm width, 1,605 mm height and wheelbase of 3,000 mm continue unchanged from before. Also altered is its rear spoiler, which has grown in length by 50 mm, and the Ioniq 5 gets new wheels of a new aerodynamic design.

Structural and hardware revisions to the Ioniq 5 include the addition of a shock absorber to help alleviate vibrations from the road, while its cowl crossbar has been made more rigid to reduce vibrations transferred to the steering wheel.

Reinforcement at the rear wheels and lower part the vehicle have also been doubled, bringing improved stability and agility, while body stiffness has been increased to reduce low-frequency booming noise, and added sound insulation has been applied to the rear motor area for improved quietness.

Passive safety also benefits, thanks to parts of the body, front and rear doors and parts of B-pillars that have been reinforced for improved protection against side collision impacts. To that end, the 2024 Ioniq 5 gets eight airbags, including second-row side airbags.

New safety features have been added, too, including the hands-on detection steering wheel, Lane Keeping Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2), and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-F/S/R). Also joining the set of new features are intelligent front lighting, Digital Key 2, Built-In Cam 2, and second-row seat remote folding.

Inside, Hyundai touts a cabin improved for usability and convenience in the updated Ioniq 5, where the upper section of the Universal Island in the centre console now gains a physical button that offers access to frequently used functions, such as heating and ventilation functions for the front seats, steering wheel heating and park assist function. The smartphone wireless charging pad has also been repositioned from the lower to the upper part, also for better usability, says Hyundai.

For the driver, the steering wheel has also been updated with a new design, now sporting interactive pixel lights, while the arrangement of infotainment and air-conditioning controls have been revised to further aid operational convenience, says the manufacturer.

Infotainment for the 2024 Ioniq 5 steps into its next generation with the connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), while major vehicle electronics are updated via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line

Rounding up the changes for the 2024 update of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the addition of the N Line trim variant, which is positioned between the latest base model and the high performance Ioniq 5 N. The new N Line variant gets a more aggressive front and rear exterior design with N Line-specific bumpers, side skirts, and N Line 20-inch wheels.

Sportier trim is also applied to the N Line variant, with an N Line steering wheel and dashboard, metal foot pedals, black headliner, sports seats with added N logo, red constrast stitching, plus a choice of two seat upholstery options.

For its native Korean market, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 5 N Line will be made available to customers from March, according to Hyundai.

