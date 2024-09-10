Malaysia to host Autobacs Super GT from 2025 to 2027 – two local “wildcard” drivers to join next year’s race

Posted in Local News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / September 10 2024 9:40 am

Malaysia will host the Autobacs Super GT from 2025 to 2027 at the Sepang International Circuit. This comes following an agreement signed between Haro Sports & Entertainment, the rights holder and promoter of the Malaysian round of the race series, and the GT Association (GTA).

As previously reported, the Super GT is making its return to our country after a multi-year hiatus. The last time a Super GT race was held here was from 2000 to 2013 (two exhibition races were held in 2000 and 2001), and while there were previously plans for a return in 2020, it was postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic and ultimately cancelled.

The Malaysian round of the 2025 Super GT series will take place from June 27-28 and will be the only overseas stop since 2019. It slots in between rounds two and four at the Fuji Speedway in Japan on May 3-4 and August 2-3.

The season opener will be at the Okayama International Circuit on April 12-13, while the remaining races – also in Japan – are at the Suzuka Circuit (round five; August 23-24), Sportsland SUGO (round six; September 20-21), Autopolis (round seven; October 18-19) and Mobility Resort Motegi (round eight; November 1-2).

Traditionally, the Super GT has two classes – GT500 and GT300 – with different regulations for each. According to NST, Haro Sports & Entertainment managing partner Fahrizal Hasan revealed the Malaysian race next year will feature two “wildcard” drivers from Malaysia and Indonesia. Ticketing and further details will be announced later.

