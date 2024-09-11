BMW Group issues global recall for over 1.5 million cars for potentially faulty integrated braking system

BMW Group has initiated a recall involving more than 1.5 million vehicles worldwide due to a potential fault with the integrated braking system (IBS) provided by a supplier. According to a report by The Guardian, the recall (or technical actions as BMW is calling it) affects a variety of vehicles produced since June 2022.

These include not just BMW models but also those from MINI and Rolls-Royce, which are part of the group. The IBS, which is reportedly supplied by Continental, is a module that combines brake actuation, braking force assistance and brake control functions.

BMWBlog points out that the issue with the IBS can result in reduced braking power while also potentially disabling critical functions such as the ABS and DSC. BMW Group says the brakes in cars affected by the recall will continue to work and there have been no reported incidents of accidents due to the problem.

The publication added that the problem is shown as a specific warning in the instrument cluster advising drivers that higher pedal force may be necessary and to avoid sudden braking. It also noted that the root cause of the fault was due to a potential signal disruption in the engine position sensor, which may lead to a failure in the hydraulic brake force support. We’re currently checking with BMW Malaysia to find out if any local cars are affected by this recall and will update this space accordingly.

The Guardian reports that about 1.2 million vehicles already delivered to customers are affected and can be remotely checked for faults. Meanwhile, 320,000 new cars have been identified as being affected will need to be rectified.

The issue is severe enough that BMW Group has announced it is adjusting its sales projection for this year from a “slight increase” to a “slight decrease.” Last year, the company delivered a total of 2,555,341 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers. “The IBS-related technical actions impact over 1.5 million vehicles and result in additional warranty costs in a high three-digit million amount in the third quarter,” the company said in its release.

As a result of the reduction in sales target, the company also estimates its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin to be between 6-7% (previous 8-10%) while the the return on capital employed (RoCE; a profitability ratio) is estimated at 11-13% rather than 15-20%.

  NK on Sep 11, 2024 at 4:42 pm

    All those who bashed Chery recently, please come in and be consistent in your bashing. Or are you just brand snobs who hate everything Chinese?

  Bob Mal on Sep 11, 2024 at 4:54 pm

    Who wants to play guessing game 90% BMW Malaysia says eh Malaysian model not affected because its from different suppliers anyway our government have no regulation to monitor this so bluff bluff la.

