Kia opens new APAC training centre in Glenmarie – 10k sq ft facility is 5th global hub, RM3mil investment

Posted in Kia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / September 12 2024 5:39 pm

You may not know this, but Kia’s Asia Pacific headquarters is located here in Kuala Lumpur, which is why it’s no surprise the company opened its APAC training centre in Glenmarie. The facility is the South Korean carmaker’s fifth global training hub, joining Germany, Russia, the UAE and the US.

Kia said the new centre will “lead the way in fostering a culture of innovation and exemplary service throughout the APAC region,” adding that it will provide its subsidiaries and distributors’ operational, sales and after-sales staff with all-encompassing skills and knowledge needed in the automotive industry.

“Malaysia was selected out of our 34 markets in APAC for its strategic location, allowing us to meet the evolving needs of the industry while keeping our teams at the forefront of technological advancements,” said Kia Asia Pacific president and CEO Kevin Ahn. “Malaysia’s diverse talent pool and strong language proficiency further affirm it as the ideal choice for our training hub.”

The 10,000 square-foot facility, representing a total investment of RM3 million, has been outfitted with high-tech display classrooms for theoretical teaching, fully-fledged workshops for practical sessions, a computerised vehicle resource centre, virtual repair simulators, and specialised tools such as diagnostic equipment. Trainees will also have access to Kia’s latest models like the EV6, EV9 and the forthcoming EV5 and EV3 for hands-on training.

Kia added that the training centre’s facilities and training methods mirror the global standards of the Hyundai Motor Group, and its location next to its flagship 3S centre provides trainees with direct exposure to real-world scenarios.

Participants will receive certification from Kia APAC upon completion of their programmes, validating their skills and expertise within the company’s global networks. The training centre – which “marks a significant milestone in Kia’s expansion within the region,” according to the company – is able to accommodate up to 80 trainees at any given time. Kia aims to train up to 3,000 people annually to support all 34 markets within the Asia Pacific region.

