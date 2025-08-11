2025 QJMotor SRK250S Malaysia launch, RM9,888

In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 11 2025 10:06 am

Now in Malaysia is the 2025 QJMotor SRK250S, RM9,888, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Launched in conjunction with MForce Smart Shop Tat Kang Motor, Pontian, Johor, there are two colour options for the SRK250s, Grey and Black.

The SRK250S is powered by a single-cylinder engine with liquid-cooling and fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 27.49 hp at 9,500 rpm with 22.5 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, going to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Weighing in with a dry weight of 148 kg, the SRK250S carries 12.5-litres in the tank with seat height set at 780 mm. Instrumentation is fully digital with Bluetooth connectivity – currently Android only but iOS connectivity is coming soon – to the rider’s smartphone and LED lighting is used throughout.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs on the front and rear wheels and two-channel ABS is standard equipment. Suspension uses upside-down front forks and preload adjustable monoshock in the rear.

Wheel sizing is 110/70-17 in front and 160/60-17-17 at the back. Riding conveniences include hazard lights and a USB Type A charging port. Every SRK250S comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects.