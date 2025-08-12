Hyundai Ioniq 2 reportedly set to debut at Munich Motor Show in Sept – twin to Kia EV2; Bayon-sized EV

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Gerard Lye / August 12 2025 5:08 pm

According to a report by Autocar UK, Hyundai is developing an affordable, compact electric vehicle that is likely to be called the Ioniq 2. This is said to make its debut at next month’s IAA Mobility show in Munich (also referred to as the Munich Motor Show) as the twin to the Kia EV2.

Hyundai is looking to expand its EV line-up in Europe, and the Ioniq 2 will not just mark an entry into a new segment, but fill the gap in the line-up between the Inster and Kona Electric. Spyshots indicate the Ioniq 2 will be about the size of the Bayon, putting it in competition against the Renault 4 as well as upcoming Volkswagen ID.2X and Skoda Epiq.

Powertrain details are limited for now, but Hyundai’s upcoming EV is said to go on sale in the third quarter of 2026 after the EV2 that will make its debut a few months earlier. The Ioniq 2 will reportedly be built on the E-GMP platform, suggesting configurations similar to the slightly larger EV3 that gets front-wheel drive and battery packs with capacities of either 58.3 kWh or 81.4 kWh.

Sighted test vehicles indicate the Ioniq 2 will be a raised hatchback with a raked roofline and an LED light signature similar to the latest Ioniq 6. The new EV is expected to be priced close to the EV2 at around 25,000 pounds (about RM142k).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.