BMW reportedly developing off-road SUV to rival G-Class – G74 built on next X5 platform; 2029 production

BMW is reportedly developing an off-road SUV that will look to take on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Citing anonymous insiders, Automotive News reports that production of said model will commence in the second half of 2029 at the company’s South Carolina plant.

The yet-unnamed model has apparently been given the internal codename G74 and will ride on an adapted version of the next-generation X5’s platform. This differs from the G-Class, which has stuck with a ladder frame chassis since its inception, even when it went electric.

The report also claims BMW’s off-road SUV will likely serve as an indirect successor to the XM, which has been the flagship in the company’s SUV line-up. The XM is currently built in South Carolina and could be discontinued in 2028, with the G74 taking its place as a halo offering.

Earlier in June this year, BMW celebrated the 25th anniversary of the X5 by introducing the Silver Anniversary Edition in the United States. Limited to 1,000 units, this comes with the xOffroad package that isn’t offered on any other current BMW X model in the country. Included with the package is two-axle air suspension, a rear locking differential, special off-road drive modes, extra underbody protection and all-terrain tyres, all of which sound appropriate for the G74.

The next-generation X5, which is claimed to be the basis for the G74, will be offered with electric and internal combustion powertrains. The latter will likely be the only option for the G74, with an attached hybrid system also being a possibility.

GALLERY: 2025 BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition

