iCaur Malaysia launches 88,000-sq ft components hub in Shah Alam, shared with Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia

In Cars, iCaur, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan James Tan / August 13 2025 6:09 pm

iCaur Malaysia has unveiled its 88,000-sq ft components hub located within Shah Alam’s Hicom Industrial Estate. Managed by Chery Corporate Malaysia, the centralised warehouse facility is shared with Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia and supports after-sales operations.

The hub, which began operating in March, houses over 10,000 spare parts and components in readiness for the iCaur 03‘s third-quarter launch. Learn more about the boxy EV SUV here.

“The centrally located Chery Corporate Malaysia warehouse is pivotal in supporting iCaur’s growing dealership network, which will soon include no fewer than 16 dealer partners nationwide, with further expansions planned in 2026,” iCaur Malaysia VP Emily Lek said.

“The spirit of iCaur’s ‘Born to Play’ philosophy means we are also born ready. By steadily building up our portfolio of parts and components – and backed by a global automotive player with robust supply chains – iCaur Malaysia is poised to grow alongside our network while strengthening the premium after-sales service standards that our discerning customers expect,” she added.

“The facility is well-positioned to support regional after-sales services as Chery International strives to strengthen its position in Malaysia as a central hub for right-hand drive models in ASEAN,” the release said.

The Chery sub-brand made its local debut in May at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, where it exhibited the 03 (this will launch first), 03T and V23. The brand is known as iCar in China.

