PDRM Sarawak giving 50% saman discount, Aug 26-28

In Local News / by Danny Tan / August 13 2025 9:50 am

PDRM Sarawak’s JSPT is offering 50% discounts on saman from August 26-28. The campaign is in conjunction with the upcoming 68th National Day celebration. Payments can be made at traffic saman counters in every district of the state, from 8am to 4pm.

Sarawak police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Sarawak.

