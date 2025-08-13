PDRM Sarawak giving 50% saman discount, Aug 26-28

In Local News / by /

PDRM Sarawak giving 50% <em>saman</em> discount, Aug 26-28

PDRM Sarawak’s JSPT is offering 50% discounts on saman from August 26-28. The campaign is in conjunction with the upcoming 68th National Day celebration. Payments can be made at traffic saman counters in every district of the state, from 8am to 4pm.

Sarawak police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Sarawak.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
TOYOTA FORTUNER
SUBARU FORESTER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
TOYOTA FORTUNER

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 