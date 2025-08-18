Mitsubishi Ralliart wins Asia Cross Country Rally AXCR 2025 – Triton pick-up truck brings overall victory

In International News, Mitsubishi, Motorsports / by Mick Chan / August 18 2025 2:48 pm

Mitsubishi Ralliart has been on a quest for a follow-up to its victory at the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) which it did on its first outing in the series in 2022, and the team has now done so at the latest running of the series over the weekend with the rally-prepared Triton pick-up truck.

The winning Mitsubishi Ralliart driver, Chayapon Yotha and co-driver Peerapong Sombutwong arrived at the finish line with a time of 16 hours 15 minutes 12 seconds, bringing a lead of more than eight minutes over the second-placed team, Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand with the Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Tread.

Second place for AXCR 2025 went to Mana Pornsiricherd and co-driver Kittisak Klinchan of Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand, while the top three was rounded up by Bailey Cole and co-driver Sinoppong Trairat in the Ford Ranger Raptor fielded by Feeliq Innovation Motorsport.

The victory for the Mitsubishi squad was also complemented by the second Triton entry, with driver Katsuhiko Taguchi and co-driver Takahiro Yasui, finishing in fifth, while a third Triton entry driven by Kazuto Koide with co-driver Eiji Chiba finished the rally in 22nd place overall, enabling the Mitsubishi Ralliart team to also emerge as winners in the team category.

The 30th edition of the AXCR was originally to be run from Pattaya, Thailand to Phnom Penh, Cambodia through eight SS (special stages), however special stages SS4 and SS6 were cancelled due to security concerns around the borders of Thailand and Cambodia.

“Winning was our top priority this year, and I am thrilled we achieved it while showcasing the strength and audacity of Mitsubishi Motors-ness. Securing the team award is a testament to the collective effort and determination of everyone at Team Mitsubishi Ralliart,” said Mitsubishi Ralliart team director Hiroshi Masuoka.

“I am truly happy to have claimed overall victory once again, thanks to the entire team playing their part perfectly and delivering a flawless vehicle. This year’s rally was extremely demanding, with rocky sections, mud, and slippery terrain,” winner driver Yotha said.

“Yet, the Triton’s durability and exceptional handling allowed me to stay in control through high-speed corners and technical muddy stretches, delivering top-tier performance. I will be back next year to defend the championship,” he added.

