New Mitsubishi Triton Group T1 for AXCR 2023 debuts – rally racer to be supported by ruggedised Delica D:5

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 31 July 2023 12:31 pm / 0 comments

This is the new rally machine that Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will field in the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2023. Based on the next-generation Mitsubishi Triton that made its debut just a few days ago, the all-new Triton Group T1 will look to secure a second consecutive win after its predecessor took first place on its first attempt at last year’s edition of the event.

As per AXCR regulations, vehicles must comply with FIA Group T1 specification, meaning they must share a large amount of the components and equipment with the production model that regular customers can buy, albeit with some racing-specific parts fitted.

In this case, the Triton Group 1 is based on the double cab model and retains the 4N16 2.4 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine making 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 470 Nm of torque. HKS worked on the engine to reduce friction loss and weight, while a new turbocharger has been used to raise output across the entire range. The competition-spec mill is mated to six-speed manual transmission and Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system.

The suspension setup is the same as what customers will get, which are front double wishbones and rear leaf springs. However, the rally car uses adjustable twin dampers from Cusco, which also supplies the front and rear limited-slip differentials (LSDs).

The braking system also gets upgraded to front and rear ventilated discs, which are paired four-piston calipers and performance brake pads from Endless. To ensure optimal operation, Fortec, another one of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart’s partners, is providing performance brake fluid. Meanwhile, the 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels are from Work and wrapped with Yokohama Geolander M/T G003 tyres.

As for the exterior, The Triton Group 1 swaps out its stock bonnet and door panels for carbon-fibre items, with the lightweight material also used for the cargo bed that has been customised to carry spare wheels and tyres as well as important equipment to tackle emergency situations during the rally. To deal with river crossings, additional sealing has been added and there’s a snorkel to keep air flowing into the engine.

AXCR 2023 will see participants travel from Thailand to Laos from August 13 to 19, covering a distance of around 2,000 km. This year also marks the 55th anniversary of the Delica van, so the three Triton Group T1 rally cars will be supported by Delica D:5 support cars that have been specially customised to deal with difficult terrain. Upgrades include all-terrain tyres and new wheels, a suspension lift kit from JAOS and rear ladder to get to the roof rack with spot lights.

