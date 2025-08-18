PLUS, LPT2 highways have 112 EV charging points; EV hub at Seremban R&R Southbound by Q1 2027

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 18 2025 4:46 pm

PLUS Malaysia has announced that it has 112 electric vehicle charging points operational across its network of highways as of June 30, 2025, and so it has surpassed its target of having 100 EV charging points operational by the end of this year.

“This initiative is aligned with the PLUS Green Roadmap 2.0 and contributes to the achievement of 1,000 fast charging points by 2025 under the Low Carbon Mobility Development Plan (2021–2030). To further promote low-carbon transportation, the EV charging points along PLUS highways are also equipped with solar panel roofing and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS),” PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said in a statement.

Of the 112 EV charging points currently operational, 61 of these are located in rest and service areas (R&Rs), and 51 are located within petrol stations, according to the highway operator.

All EV charging points installed on the PLUS and Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2) network are DC fast chargers (DCFCs), which offer charging outputs ranging from 47 kW to 200 kW, and are equipped with universal CCS2 connectors to ensure compatibility with most EVs in the market, according to PLUS Malaysia.

These will enable vehicles “to reach up to 80% charge within 15 to 30 minutes,” depending on the vehicle’s specifications and state of charge at the time, said PLUS Malaysia chief commercial officer Mohd Fauzi Puniran.

Plans for future expansion of the charging network on PLUS Malaysia highways include Malaysia’s first highway EV hub that is to be launched at the Seremban R&R (Southbound), led by Terra ChargEV, a joint venture between PLUS subsidiary Terra PLUS and Green EV Charge. This EV charging hub is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2027, according to PLUS MD Nik Airina.

Also planned is the target of 350 charging points to be operational by 2028. Prior to that, PLUS Malaysia will be setting up “Charge and Chill”-branded facilities at selected toll plazas within this year, which aims to combine charging infrastructure with food beverage conveniences for an enhanced rest area experience for EV users, PLUS Malaysia added.

