Blueshark & EPMB start production of SoloEra e-bikes – RM599 rebate price, RM69 monthly fee for five years

August 19 2025 5:53 pm

Electric motorcycle (e-bike) firm Blueshark, and its manufacturing arm EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB) will begin production of the SoloEra Solo 1C electric scooter at its Glenmarie, Shah Alam, Selangor, facility. Pricing for the Solo 1C starts at a special pre-launch promotion price of RM599, enabled by the RM2,400 MARiiCas rebate and additional support from Blueshark.

To qualify for the promotional price, customers must be Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above with a valid B2 motorcycle license and apply for the MARiiCas rebate, subject to quota limitations. Bookings with a RM278 non-refundable deposit, can be made exclusively via the MyMesra website and the Setel app, and users must agree to a a five-year battery rental agreement at only RM59 per month plus connectivity pack at RM10 per month.

Without the MARiiCas rebate, the price of the Solo 1C will be RM2,999, in addition to the five-year battery rental and connectivity subscription. Blueshark expects pre-orders of the Solo 1C to be fulfilled within the coming six months, while shipping charges shall apply, with additional fees for East Malaysia.

The Solo 1C is an entry level urban e-bike, first in a series of three models that will be brought to market by Blueshark. The other two e-bikes are the Solo 2 and Solo 3, which will feature versatile performance and extended range and power.

Power for the Solo 1C is stored in a single removable LFP 70.4-Volt 28 Ah battery with charging using domestic current claimed to be approximately four hours. A 2 kW hub-mounted motor propels the Solo 1C to a maximum speed of 75 km/h with maximum range listed at 101 km based on the NEDC standard.

There are four riding modes – One, Two, Three and Reverse – and weight is listed at 84 kg. Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone locks and unlocks the Solo 1C, and the app provides security alarm and find my vehicle functions.

The Solo 1 C comes in a choice of three colours – Lunar White, Nebula Green and Nova Orange. Designed for for affordability and simplicity, the Solo 1C uses the same swappable battery technology as Blueshark’s other e-bikes, sharing service and distribution infrastructure.