Mitsubishi Red Peak Challenge heads to Kuching from August 23-24 – experience the Triton’s capabilities

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / August 20 2025 11:43 am

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that it will bring the Red Peak Challenge to East Malaysia to showcase the capabilities of the latest Triton. Set to take place at Farley Mall in Kuching on the weekend of August 23-24, the event is open to the public from 10am to 6pm.

Visitors to the Red Peak Challenge will get to chance to experience an adrenaline-pumping ride with professional instructors up a 45-degree ramp. Known as the Red Peak Climb, the purpose-built test is designed to showcase the Triton’s grip control on steep inclines, while also demonstrating the power of the pick-up truck’s turbodiesel engine.

Climbing a steep ramp is just one of the Triton’s abilities, with the other being a chassis that can withstand the forces dealt to it when on challenging terrain. A separate test on a side traverse ramp, which is angled at 35 degrees, shows off the Triton’s rigidity and stability when one wheel is lifted off the ground. In such a situation, an effective four-wheel drive system should maintain traction and drivability.

The Triton’s Super Select 4WD-II system is what makes traversing difficult terrain possible, with seven modes available to suit many situations. A roller ramp simulates slippery conditions typical of muddy plantations or construction sites, and the Triton takes this on at the Red Peak Challenge by going into 4HLc mode to evenly distribute torque to all four wheels to get going, even when some wheels are slipping.

Lastly, there’s the staircase camp that simulates uneven road conditions or downhill slopes, an ideal scenario to demonstrate the Triton’s Rock mode and cabin comfort that is complemented by supportive seats.

Participants who test drive a Mitsubishi during the event will receive one entry for the Red Peak Challenge lucky draw held at 5pm daily, while a vehicle booking bags you two entries. The lucky draw prizes include a Naturehike camping wagon (RM500), a Mitsubishi Poler chair (RM300), and a Mitsubishi USB portable fan (RM200). Another attraction at the event is the Monster Energy Triton Truck, where spotting it can get you some free Monster Energy drinks.

In conjunction with MMM’s 20th anniversary, there will also be range of exclusive programmes being offered to customers. These include the Fantastic 5 package with benefits valued at up to RM30,000, the SME Gear Up Programme for business owners, and the Triton Switch Up programme that allows existing owners to upgrade to a new model with zero downpayment and other advantages.

