Neta Malaysia closes Glenmarie facility and relocates service centre in restructuring, but still up and running

In Cars, Local News, Neta / by Anthony Lim / August 21 2025 9:55 pm

Following indication that it had closed its Glenmarie facility, Neta Auto Malaysia has provided another update on operational changes through a posting on its Facebook page, following on its announcement in early June regarding restructuring operations.

In its latest posting, Intro Synergy said the closure of the Glenmarie facility was part of the planned restructuring exercise to streamline operations. “This move does not signal the end of Neta Auto Malaysia, nor does it affect our commitment to sales and after-sales support,” the company wrote in its statement.

“Our restructuring was announced in early June 2025, aligned with evolving market dynamics and global directions of our principal. Customers can be assured that sales, after-sales, warranties and spare parts support remain intact and fully operational,” it added.

With regards to after-sales support, it said that the Neta service centre has been relocated to Accentra Glenmarie, only a few km away from the old facility. The company stated that the facility is open and serving customers, and apologised to all Neta owners for not communicating the relocation clearly, saying that it has since enhanced customer notification channels to improve transparency about the matter.

The company said that the warranty coverage for all Neta vehicles remain valid and will be fully honoured, and that spare parts availability is secure, with stock managed at both Klang Valley and Seremban hubs. It added that its customer hotline and digital platforms remain open for direct assistance.

Despite challenges faced globally by its principal, Neta Auto Malaysia said it remains committed to this market. “Our D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) strategy will ensure better engagement, cost efficiency, and service delivery to customers nationwide. We remain in close contact with our principal to align with global directions, and any further developments or updates will be shared with our customers and stakeholders from time to time,” it said in the statement.

Things haven’t been rosy at the automaker, what with Neta parent firm, Zhejiang Hozon New Energy Automobile, having officially entered into bankruptcy proceedings in June. However, things may be improving on that front, as earlier this month it was reported that Neta was working towards restarting operations in China with financial assistance from new investors.

