Prolintas to implement additional safety measures on DASH highway following motorcyclist deaths

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 25 2025 11:44 am

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (Prolintas) will implement additional safety measures on the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH) to further improve safety on the highway, the highway operator said in a statement.

The DASH, including its elevated curve sections, was built in full compliance with specifications approved by the authorities and certified engineers, Prolintas said, and it expressed condolences to to families of the motorcyclists involved in fatal incidents which occurred on the highway, with the most recent incident reported to have occurred last Saturday.

Prolintas has handed over all evidence including surveillance footage to the authorities to assist in investigations, it added.

“While the design of the highway meets all requirements, we have taken proactive steps such as installing extra warning signs at strategic locations, enhancing public awareness efforts, and planning the installation of additional fencing to further improve safety,” its statement wrote.

