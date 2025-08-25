Prolintas to implement additional safety measures on DASH highway following motorcyclist deaths

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (Prolintas) will implement additional safety measures on the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH) to further improve safety on the highway, the highway operator said in a statement.
The DASH, including its elevated curve sections, was built in full compliance with specifications approved by the authorities and certified engineers, Prolintas said, and it expressed condolences to to families of the motorcyclists involved in fatal incidents which occurred on the highway, with the most recent incident reported to have occurred last Saturday.
Prolintas has handed over all evidence including surveillance footage to the authorities to assist in investigations, it added.
“While the design of the highway meets all requirements, we have taken proactive steps such as installing extra warning signs at strategic locations, enhancing public awareness efforts, and planning the installation of additional fencing to further improve safety,” its statement wrote.
Comments
already riders dont pay toll , then riding recklessly , still want to demand this and that. just ban them from using all elevated highways
yes prolintas you are not at fault, the responsible one should be the government who are too scared to touch the b40 motorcyclists for the sake of their votes
Prolintas is like Ahlokekor…LATE DAMAGE CONTROL after 3 deaths.
After the first casualty,PREVENTIVE DAMAGE CONTROL should have been initiated.
Whether extra signages,yellow markings,red lampu or whatever warnings deemed necessary should have been executed at the ‘danger’ zone.
Some of the deaths can be prevented.Suddenly,a family is devastated when an innocent rider is gone.
Goes to show,the same TIDAK APA attitude is evident after almost 68 years of merdeka.
Perhaps,ahlokekor should give way to the Trojan horse in the madani govt,who will mogok over every small incident.
no CCTV at the location? were road users speeding at that location?
Put up extra sign board does not improve safety. Repeated similar accidents goes to show unforeseen situations causes these death. As such whatever specification and design guidelines proven insufficient. As such 2 things need to be done at least. First additional safety barriers so that nobody and items falls off the edge
Secondly the design guidelines or specifications used needs update and ensure future reference had this lesson learnt. We don’t want another flyover with similar risk unaddressed from design stage
Just ban motorcycles on highway. Enuff said.
I usually ride motorcycle on this spaghetti highway and i don’t find it to be ‘dangerous’ whatsoever. It is those riders need to be blame on or idiot drivers that are clueless and not attentive while driving
fking motor always use SPE duke and dash to speed and race especially midnight bising gila if I have a heat seeking rocket launcher I ll shoot at each of them. shld bar all motor from elevated highway.