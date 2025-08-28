Leapmotor C10 by Irmscher teased – 250 units only

In Cars, International News, Leapmotor / by Jonathan James Tan / August 28 2025 2:53 pm

Under that black blanket is the Leapmotor i C10, a special 250-unit-limited edition courtesy of the Chinese carmaker’s collaboration with Irmscher, the German tuner famous for modifying Opels and Isuzus. We can see sporty turbine-style alloys, a red front bumper lip and an illuminated ‘i’ at the back, but not much else – looks like we’ll have to wait for the full reveal.

“By collaborating with Irmscher, a traditional German company, we are continuing on our current path: We are bringing together the best of both worlds – the speed and technology of a Chinese high-tech startup and German design and customisation expertise. This project is a great opportunity for us to raise awareness of the Leapmotor brand and to give it an emotional boost,” Leapmotor Germany CEO Martin Resch said.

CarExpert reports that the car’s based on a new two-motor AWD version of the C10 that will show up at October’s Zurich motor show – the C10 EV is currently one-motor RWD only, even in China. Here’s what to expect from the AWD – 585 PS, a 81.9 kWh LFP battery, a four-second 0-100 km/h time and 800V architecture for faster charging (30-80% in 22 minutes).

The C10 was recently updated in Malaysia (now RM125k) with faster AC charging, TPMS and a tonneau cover, but it’s still 400V, packs 218 PS and carries a 69.9 kWh battery for a 424 km WLTP range. CKD soon, though. The one on sale in China now has switched to 800V, a more powerful 299 PS motor and a 74.9 kWh battery for a 495 km WLTP range.

2025 Leapmotor C10 in Malaysia

