Leapmotor C10 by Irmscher teased – 250 units only

Leapmotor C10 by Irmscher teased – 250 units only

Under that black blanket is the Leapmotor i C10, a special 250-unit-limited edition courtesy of the Chinese carmaker’s collaboration with Irmscher, the German tuner famous for modifying Opels and Isuzus. We can see sporty turbine-style alloys, a red front bumper lip and an illuminated ‘i’ at the back, but not much else – looks like we’ll have to wait for the full reveal.

“By collaborating with Irmscher, a traditional German company, we are continuing on our current path: We are bringing together the best of both worlds – the speed and technology of a Chinese high-tech startup and German design and customisation expertise. This project is a great opportunity for us to raise awareness of the Leapmotor brand and to give it an emotional boost,” Leapmotor Germany CEO Martin Resch said.

Leapmotor C10 by Irmscher teased – 250 units only

CarExpert reports that the car’s based on a new two-motor AWD version of the C10 that will show up at October’s Zurich motor show – the C10 EV is currently one-motor RWD only, even in China. Here’s what to expect from the AWD – 585 PS, a 81.9 kWh LFP battery, a four-second 0-100 km/h time and 800V architecture for faster charging (30-80% in 22 minutes).

The C10 was recently updated in Malaysia (now RM125k) with faster AC charging, TPMS and a tonneau cover, but it’s still 400V, packs 218 PS and carries a 69.9 kWh battery for a 424 km WLTP range. CKD soon, though. The one on sale in China now has switched to 800V, a more powerful 299 PS motor and a 74.9 kWh battery for a 495 km WLTP range.

2025 Leapmotor C10 in Malaysia

Leapmotor C10

Leapmotor C10 2025

Comments

  • newme on Aug 28, 2025 at 3:24 pm

    250 units for an every car model. They sure don’t take into consideration of keeping enough parts to serve the customers.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

