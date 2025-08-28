Police reports for single vehicle accidents on the NSE can be filed online via PDRM e-Reporting from Sept 1

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 28 2025 5:30 pm

If you’re driving on the north-south expressway (NSE) and get into an accident of your own doing, with no resulting injury to anyone or damage to other vehicles and public infrastructure, you’ll soon have the option to make a police report of the incident without needing to go to the nearest police station.

The Bukit Aman traffic enforcement and investigation department (JSPT) has announced that from September 1, it will begin a pilot trial that will allow private individual vehicle owners involved in an accident on the NSE – in which the mishap only involves their own vehicle and does not require further investigation by the police – to file a police report of the incident online via the PDRM e-Reporting platform.

The e-Reporting service, which allows the public to file police reports online for matters that do not involve criminal cases or further investigation, isn’t new, but its scope has been limited to the reporting of matters such as lost or misplaced documents like ICs and driving licences and, previously, a physical road tax slip, among other things.

This has now been expanded to allow an accident report within the defined parameters to be filed, with the objective being to speed up the reporting process as well as improve the aspects of self insurance claims.

The pilot project is an initiative by the police, transport ministry, JPJ and the national anti-financial crime centre (NFCC), with support from the Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia (PIAM) and the Malaysia Takaful Association (MTA) as well as PLUS, the operator of the NSE.

