EKVE East Klang Valley Expressway – Section 1 Sg Long-Ampang opens 6am August 30; FOC til Sept 30

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 29 2025 6:47 pm

The East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) has been launched today by Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. The Section 1 alignment of the highway will be open to public from 6am tomorrow, August 30, 2025, and passage along the highway will be toll-free from its opening until 11:59pm, September 30, 2025.

The EKVE is a dual-carriageway with two lanes in each direction, and includes four interchanges. These are the Sungai Long interchange, Bandar Mahkota Cheras interchange, Hulu Langat interchange and the Ampang interchange. The highway also features four toll plazas and two lay-bys.

This highway employs a closed-toll system, and each of the four toll plazas is equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID) and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems, in line with plans for the future implementation of multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) highway operation in the future, said LLM.

This highway alignment is part of the Kuala Lumpur Outer Ring Road (KLORR) that aims to disperse traffic around the fringes of the Klang Valley without requiring motorists to enter the city centre, according to the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM). This is anticipated to shorten travel times from Ampang to Kajang to 20 minutes compared to currently available routes, LLM added.

The opening of this highway alignment offers motorists an easier alternative route from Kajang and Semenyih to Hulu Langat, Bandar Mahkota Cheras and Ampang, and vice versa. This also provides connectivity to the Kajang-Silk Highway and the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) on Jalan Ampang, LLM stated.

Section 1 of the EKVE is comprised of 16.8 km of the main carriageway and 8.4 km of connecting roads for the four interchanges, beginning at the Sungai Long interchange and ending at the Ampang interchange. The two lay-bys are located in Hulu Langat, and facilities offered include surau, toilets, food trucks and RFID fitment centres.

Section 2, which will connect the Section 1 route to Ukay Perdana, is currently under active development and it will complete the full 39 km route as laid out in the original development plan, Nanta said.

