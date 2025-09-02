2025 Hanway Bob125S in Malaysia, priced at RM14,800

In Bikes, Hanway, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 2 2025 6:36 pm

Joining the Hanway HD400 cruiser in Malaysia is the 2025 Hanway Bob125S, priced t RM14,800. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration, and there is only one colour option – Gloss Black.

Similar in design the HD400, the Bob125S is cut in the ‘bobber’ cruiser style, with single seat and ‘bobbed’ rear fender. The Bob125S carries a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine with DOHC, displacing 124 cc.

Power is claimed to be 14.75 hp at 10,000 rpm with 14 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. With a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive, the Bob125S rolls on 16-inch wheels front and rear, fitted with 130/90 and 150/80 tyres.

Suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear, adjustable for preload. For braking the Bob125S gets a dual-piston brake calliper on the front wheel with 300 mm disc, and a single-piston brake fitted at the back with 255 mm disc.

LED lighting is used throughout and a combination analogue/digital round gauge displays all the necessary riding information. Weight for the Bob125S is listed at 165 kg while no figures were listed for seat height or fuel tank capacity.