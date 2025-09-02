2025 Hanway Bob125S in Malaysia, priced at RM14,800

Joining the Hanway HD400 cruiser in Malaysia is the 2025 Hanway Bob125S, priced t RM14,800. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration, and there is only one colour option – Gloss Black.
Similar in design the HD400, the Bob125S is cut in the ‘bobber’ cruiser style, with single seat and ‘bobbed’ rear fender. The Bob125S carries a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine with DOHC, displacing 124 cc.
Power is claimed to be 14.75 hp at 10,000 rpm with 14 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. With a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive, the Bob125S rolls on 16-inch wheels front and rear, fitted with 130/90 and 150/80 tyres.
Suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear, adjustable for preload. For braking the Bob125S gets a dual-piston brake calliper on the front wheel with 300 mm disc, and a single-piston brake fitted at the back with 255 mm disc.
LED lighting is used throughout and a combination analogue/digital round gauge displays all the necessary riding information. Weight for the Bob125S is listed at 165 kg while no figures were listed for seat height or fuel tank capacity.
Comments
i believe with such a small engine but huge body, the top speed is less than 120kmph.