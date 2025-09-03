DBKL begins trial closure of right turn from Jalan Kerinchi to ease evening traffic – 5pm-7pm, weekdays

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 3 2025 9:48 am

Kuala Lumpur city hall (DBKL) has announced that it has begun a trial closure of the right turn from Jalan Kerinchi into Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 3, at the intersection near SMK Seri Pantai and RHB Bank. The traffic diversion, which began on September 1, will run from 5 pm to 7 pm on Mondays to Fridays.

According to DBKL, the move is aimed at reducing congestion during peak evening hours near schools and business centres along the Kerinchi stretch.

During the closure period, motorists wanting to enter Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 3 will be required to follow a diversion route. They will need to make a u-turn ahead by turning right into Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 1, then right into Jalan Kerinchi Kiri followed by a left into Jalan Kerinchi before making their way into Jalan Kerinchi 3.

DBKL has issued a couple of maps outlining the route, with the new traffic flow marked with red arrows to help road users navigate the diversion. It added that any questions or objections about the trial closure can be made by e-mailing [email protected].

