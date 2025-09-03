Government aiming to complete 55 new flood mitigation projects by 2030 under RMK13 – Fadillah

In Local News / by /

Government aiming to complete 55 new flood mitigation projects by 2030 under RMK13 – Fadillah

The government is aiming to complete 55 new flood mitigation projects (RTB) by 2030 as part of its national resilience strategy. According to deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, this is a significant increase over that previously, when only 17 such projects had been completed up to 2024, marking a significant acceleration of the country’s effort to improve flood prevention.

Speaking in the Dewan Negara, he said that the flood mitigation and adaptation strengthening agenda forms one of five key objectives under the 13th Malaysia Plan, or Rancangan Malaysia Ketiga Belas (RMK13), which was outlined by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in July.

Construction will begin on four dual-function retention ponds and twelve new integrated river basins under RMK13, Bernama reports. Additional targets include protecting 846,000 more residents from the ravages of floods, raising the total protected population to one million compared to the previous 154,000.

The RTB is also expected expected to increase around 1,400 sq km of land from the effects of flooding during the implementation period. “The implementation of all strategies and initiatives under the 13MP will be monitored transparently, systematically and comprehensively to ensure that the benefits from outcomes can be enjoyed by the people,” he said.

Fadillah said that while structural and non-structural flood measures have been implemented nationwide, high infrastructure costs and unintegrated adaptation measures continue to be remaining challenges. He said that land acquisition issues along river stretches and utility relocation works also present significant constraints to project progress.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • Dah Menang Semua on Sep 03, 2025 at 4:35 pm

    Sungai Kelang, Sungai Batu
    All waiting to be flooded
    What AI done this year?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Richard Teo on Sep 04, 2025 at 1:34 am

      They know the weather is not going to flood this year. So money saved and give everyone RM100 bonus

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • haters gonna hate on Sep 03, 2025 at 4:58 pm

    but green party states on east coast wont vote for you PH no matter how many projects you help them . so why bother. just ignore them .

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Alex on Sep 03, 2025 at 11:55 pm

    The fact that flood mitigation plan included in EIA before a development/re-development of a land in baffling. They should even throw in traffic control as well. But local government allow developers to build tens of thousands of house along single carriage way with soil gutter and no proper drainage. Then government give money to other contractors to carry out road and drainage construction after thigns got out of hand.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Kea Was on Sep 04, 2025 at 8:52 am

    Well hopefully it is not given to some specific mangkuk company that was given just before election or like the flood mitigation project long approved in Johor before previous election but was not carried out especially when that Environmental Man stated that Malaysia is not a climate vulnerable country.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 