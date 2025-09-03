Government aiming to complete 55 new flood mitigation projects by 2030 under RMK13 – Fadillah

The government is aiming to complete 55 new flood mitigation projects (RTB) by 2030 as part of its national resilience strategy. According to deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, this is a significant increase over that previously, when only 17 such projects had been completed up to 2024, marking a significant acceleration of the country’s effort to improve flood prevention.
Speaking in the Dewan Negara, he said that the flood mitigation and adaptation strengthening agenda forms one of five key objectives under the 13th Malaysia Plan, or Rancangan Malaysia Ketiga Belas (RMK13), which was outlined by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in July.
Construction will begin on four dual-function retention ponds and twelve new integrated river basins under RMK13, Bernama reports. Additional targets include protecting 846,000 more residents from the ravages of floods, raising the total protected population to one million compared to the previous 154,000.
The RTB is also expected expected to increase around 1,400 sq km of land from the effects of flooding during the implementation period. “The implementation of all strategies and initiatives under the 13MP will be monitored transparently, systematically and comprehensively to ensure that the benefits from outcomes can be enjoyed by the people,” he said.
Fadillah said that while structural and non-structural flood measures have been implemented nationwide, high infrastructure costs and unintegrated adaptation measures continue to be remaining challenges. He said that land acquisition issues along river stretches and utility relocation works also present significant constraints to project progress.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Sungai Kelang, Sungai Batu
All waiting to be flooded
What AI done this year?
They know the weather is not going to flood this year. So money saved and give everyone RM100 bonus
but green party states on east coast wont vote for you PH no matter how many projects you help them . so why bother. just ignore them .
The fact that flood mitigation plan included in EIA before a development/re-development of a land in baffling. They should even throw in traffic control as well. But local government allow developers to build tens of thousands of house along single carriage way with soil gutter and no proper drainage. Then government give money to other contractors to carry out road and drainage construction after thigns got out of hand.
Well hopefully it is not given to some specific mangkuk company that was given just before election or like the flood mitigation project long approved in Johor before previous election but was not carried out especially when that Environmental Man stated that Malaysia is not a climate vulnerable country.