Government aiming to complete 55 new flood mitigation projects by 2030 under RMK13 – Fadillah

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 3 2025 3:59 pm

The government is aiming to complete 55 new flood mitigation projects (RTB) by 2030 as part of its national resilience strategy. According to deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, this is a significant increase over that previously, when only 17 such projects had been completed up to 2024, marking a significant acceleration of the country’s effort to improve flood prevention.

Speaking in the Dewan Negara, he said that the flood mitigation and adaptation strengthening agenda forms one of five key objectives under the 13th Malaysia Plan, or Rancangan Malaysia Ketiga Belas (RMK13), which was outlined by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in July.

Construction will begin on four dual-function retention ponds and twelve new integrated river basins under RMK13, Bernama reports. Additional targets include protecting 846,000 more residents from the ravages of floods, raising the total protected population to one million compared to the previous 154,000.

The RTB is also expected expected to increase around 1,400 sq km of land from the effects of flooding during the implementation period. “The implementation of all strategies and initiatives under the 13MP will be monitored transparently, systematically and comprehensively to ensure that the benefits from outcomes can be enjoyed by the people,” he said.

Fadillah said that while structural and non-structural flood measures have been implemented nationwide, high infrastructure costs and unintegrated adaptation measures continue to be remaining challenges. He said that land acquisition issues along river stretches and utility relocation works also present significant constraints to project progress.

