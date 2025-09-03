MoT looking into using digital tech to monitor commercial vehicle drivers’ fatigue, health levels

Driver fatigue is a hidden menace, especially when it comes to those piloting commercial vehicles, with long hours behind the wheel amplifying the risk of a mishap happening. In a bid to address this, the transport ministry says it is looking into the possibility of using digital technology to monitor public service vehicle drivers’ fatigue levels, Bernama reports.

According to deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, the ministry is holding engagements with stakeholders in the land transport industry to examine digital monitoring system technology for detecting driver fatigue as well as health levels, particularly in relation to sleep disorders or sleep apnea.

He said these discussions have involved industry operators, innovators and logistics companies across both heavy and light transport sectors. “We are aware of sleep apnea issues in the past. The cost of it (the digital monitoring) was once raised, but it would cost hundreds of ringgit per check.”

“However, with a new memorandum of agreement (MoA), we will look into this matter comprehensibly,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara. He said this in response to a supplementary question by Senator Datuk Koh Nai Kwong, who asked if the government was considering the use of wearable technology to monitor PSV drivers’ fatigue levels.

The MoA in question was signed in May between the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and Alpha International Training and Consultancy to develop specialised training programmes to address the issue of sleep deprivation and its impact on road safety. This includes a sleep management certification and rehabilitation programme, which aims to raise awareness and equip commercial drivers with fatigue management skills.

Hasbi added that the ministry is also looking into proposals to use advanced technologies like driver recognition systems incorporating the vehicle’s steering wheel, which can detect heart rates when it is held.

He said this innovation could prevent unhealthy drivers from beginning their journeys by monitoring vital signs upon contact. “We are taking note of this matter alongside the MoA made with the industry on sleep apnea, and will formulate the outcome and determine the next way forward,” he said.

  alibaba on Sep 03, 2025 at 12:01 pm

    it's like u are having fever, doctor gives u antibiotic for curing cancel

