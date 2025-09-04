Mazda to build new EV battery pack assembly plant in Japan – 10 GWh capacity; operational in FY2027

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / September 4 2025 3:28 pm

Mazda has signed an agreement to set up a new module pack plant for automotive cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells in Iwakuni, a city located in the Yamaguchi Prefecture of Japan. Construction of the facility is set to commence in November this year, with operations expected to start in fiscal year 2027.

According to the company, the upcoming Iwakuni plant will be Mazda’s first new domestic plant since the start of operations at the Hofu No. 2 plant in 1992. It will serve to support the brand’s global expansion of electrified models with an annual capacity of 10 GWh at maximum.

The company notes that the plant, which occupies a land area of approximately 190,000 square metres, will assemble modules of automotive cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells sourced from Panasonic Energy, and package them into battery packs.

