Mazda to build new EV battery pack assembly plant in Japan – 10 GWh capacity; operational in FY2027

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by /

Mazda to build new EV battery pack assembly plant in Japan – 10 GWh capacity; operational in FY2027

Mazda has signed an agreement to set up a new module pack plant for automotive cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells in Iwakuni, a city located in the Yamaguchi Prefecture of Japan. Construction of the facility is set to commence in November this year, with operations expected to start in fiscal year 2027.

According to the company, the upcoming Iwakuni plant will be Mazda’s first new domestic plant since the start of operations at the Hofu No. 2 plant in 1992. It will serve to support the brand’s global expansion of electrified models with an annual capacity of 10 GWh at maximum.

The company notes that the plant, which occupies a land area of approximately 190,000 square metres, will assemble modules of automotive cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells sourced from Panasonic Energy, and package them into battery packs.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mazda 2 Hatchback 2025
Mazda 2 Sedan 2025
Mazda 3 Hatchback 2025
Mazda 3 Sedan 2025
Mazda 6 Sedan 2025
Mazda 6 Grand Touring 2025
Mazda CX-3 2025
Mazda CX-5 2025
Mazda CX-8 2025
Mazda CX-9 2025
Mazda BT-50 2025
Mazda MX-5 2025
Mazda MX-30 2025
Mazda CX-30 2025
Mazda CX-60 2025
Mazda CX-80 2025

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MAZDA CX-5
MAZDA CX-8
MAZDA CX-3
MAZDA CX-30
MAZDA 3
MAZDA CX-30
MAZDA CX-30
MAZDA CX-30
MAZDA CX-8

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 