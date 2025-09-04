Pos Malaysia expands delivery fleet with 136 e-vans

by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 4 2025 10:48 am

Expanding its fleet, Pos Malaysia has taken delivery of 136 electric Maxus eDeliver 3 vans (e-vans) from Weststar Maxus and via leasing partner, Yinson GreenTech. The new batch of e-vans adds to the 1,252 two-wheel and 264 four-wheel all-electric fleet currently in operation across Malaysia.

Leased through Yinson GreenTech’s innovative green mobility solutions, comprehensive after‑sales support and hassle‑free maintenance for the entire fleet will be provided through the arrangement. This includes telematics intelligence, route optimisation and fleet utilisation dashboard to optimise fleet management, safety and energy efficiency across Pos Malaysia’s operations.

This is inline with Pos Malaysia’s plan for a full electric vehicle fleet to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for its operations by 2050, with 100% green first- and last-mile deliveries by 2030. Every e-van reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 1.11 tons annually, with Pos Malaysia’s current vehicles covering over 7.2 million km of emissions-free last-mile deliveries to date.

