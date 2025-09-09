2025 Italjet Dragster 300 now in Malaysia, Malossi and Gresini Racing Team Editions, priced from RM37,800

In Bikes, Italjet, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 9 2025 5:07 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2025 Italjet Dragster 300, in two model variants, the Malossi Edition priced at RM37,800 and the Gresini Racing Team Edition, retailing at RM38,800. Pricing does include road tax, insurance and registration and there is an on-going early bird registration campaign with the first 10 units of the Malossi and Gresini Dragster 300s entitled to RM3,000 cash back.

The Dragster 300, launched in 2024, is powered by a four-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine displacing 278 cc. Power for the Dragster 300 is rated at 23.8 hp at 8,250 rpm with 26 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

Power goes to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive. Weight for the Dragster 300 is listed at 128 kg with the fuel tank carrying 11-litres while the seat height is set at 770 mm.

Using an ISS independent swingarm suspension in front with single-sided swinngarm in the rear fitted with Paioli adjustable monoshock, the Dragster 300 rolls on a 12-inch wheel in front fitted with 120/70 tyre and 13-innch wheel at the rear wearing 140/60 rubber.

Braking is done by Brembo callipers, with single 240 mm disc in front and 175 mm disc at the back, with rear-wheel ABS. Full LED lightning is used throughout and the LED turn signals are sequential.

