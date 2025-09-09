2026 Lexus IS facelift debuts – IS 350, IS 300h; more aggressive face, new interior, improved dynamics

In Cars, International News, Lexus / by Gerard Lye / September 9 2025 1:51 pm

2026 Lexus IS facelift

The third-generation Lexus IS, which has been around since 2013, gets a third facelift after two prior revisions for 2017 and 2021 – the latter being a significant one. Set to go on sale in various markets in early 2026, the IS will be offered with two powertrains, which we’ll get to later.

Of more importance is the IS’ new exterior design, which the company says refines the sedan’s “signature aggressiveness to its fullest.” The big change is the front fascia featuring a larger mesh grille that connects to the unchanged headlamps.

In keeping with the company’s transition from spindle grille to spindle body, the upper portion of the spindle shape sports a body-coloured trim piece that visually extends the bonnet. This terminates at a small intake slot and is home to the relocated Lexus logo. As for the rear, it looks pretty much unchanged from before, save for the switch to the Lexus script on the boot lid.

F Sport versions of the IS get a more prominent rear spoiler as well as newly-designed 19-inch lightweight aluminium wheels with slim spokes. Eight exterior colours are available, including a new Neutrino Grey, while the brake callipers can be optioned with a red finish.

2026 Lexus IS facelift (left), 2021 IS facelift (right)

The new exterior sees a slight change to the dimensions, with overall length increased by 10 mm to 4,720 mm, while the width (1,840 mm), height (1,435 mm to 1,440 mm) and wheelbase (2,800 mm) stay the same.

As for the interior, it gets a redesigned dashboard to accommodate a digital instrument cluster as well as an infotainment display. Both measure 12.3 inches diagonally, with the latter being a touchscreen that sees the removal of the much-maligned touchpad controller on the centre console, which is replaced with a volume rocker and controls for the ventilated and heated seats.

The relocation of the seat comfort controls and the removal of the disc player (yes, the IS still had this when it was facelifted in 2020) also enables a stowage cubby with a wireless charging pad. Tidying things up further is a new control panel for the climate system that is a lot more compact, and the hazard light button is moved up between the air vents, which sadly sees the deletion of the analogue clock.

Another button that gets moved is the engine push-start that sits lower down rather than being beside the instrument binnacle. Other notable changes include a new steering wheel and the corner air vents are hexagonal in shape instead of circular. Lexus notes a new ‘Forged Bamboo’ trim for the centre console and push-start switch bezel, along with a new ‘Prominence’ interior colour.

2026 Lexus IS facelift (left), 2021 IS facelift (right)

In terms of powertrains, the first option is the IS 350 that comes in rear- or all-wheel drive configurations. The company isn’t providing full specifications yet, so we can only assume this will feature the company’s 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated V6 making 318 PS (314 hp or 234 kW) and 380 Nm of torque, as it is in the outgoing model. The RWD gets an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the AWD is paired with a six-speed auto.

The second option is the IS 300h, which is a hybrid with an electric continuously variable transmission (E-CVT) and likely based around a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four for a total system output of 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW). No mention of the V8-powered IS 500 in Lexus’ release.

Another area of improvement involves the IS’ dynamics, with the electric power steering system adopting a low-inertia motor sees its conventional coaxial rack type replaced with a parallel rack gear (variable gear ratio) system. Lexus says this delivers a more linear and smoother steering feel, with a variable gear ratio enabling smooth handling across a wide range of driving situations, from winding roads with consecutive corners to high-speed lane changes on the highway.

2026 Lexus IS facelift (left), 2021 IS facelift (right)

The adaptive variable suspension (AVS) system also gets a new built-in linear solenoid actuator in place of a step-type actuator to enhance damping force response by approximately four times. The upgrade allows the system to achieve both flatter sprung-mass behavior and reduced shock from road surface inputs.

Lastly, the Lexus Safety System+ suite includes Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) that assists the driver with deceleration for vehicles ahead or approaching curves, reducing frequent pedal switching. It also provides continuous steering support while driving within a lane.

Meanwhile, the Pre-Collision System (PCS), adaptive cruise control, road sign assist, start delay notification lane change assist systems have either expanded coverage and/or support functions. Advanced Drive, a form of traffic jam support, is present to mitigate fatigue when drivers are on the main lanes of select highways and expressways.

