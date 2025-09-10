2025 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ Final Edition launched in Malaysia – 421 PS/500 Nm, RM539k OTR

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Mick Chan / September 10 2025 4:26 pm

Launched today alongside the Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic coupé in Malaysia is the Mercedes-AMG CLA45S Final Edition, which comes to market priced at RM538,888 on-the-road without insurance. As its name implies, this is a closing run of the top performance version of the current-generation CLA; its successor enters the fully-electric era in its third generation.

Relative to the “standard” version of the CLA45S facelift that was RM527,888 at its Malaysian launch in October 2023, the Final Edition is RM11k more, distinguished by the AMG Night Package II that brings darkened elements including front grille struts and badges in black chrome.

Two exterior colours exclusive to the Final Edition version of the CLA45S, and these are Manufaktur Alpine Grey solid and Manufaktur Patagonia Red metallic paint finishes. Adding to the distinguishing cues is the fuel filler cap in silver chrome, with AMG lettering and contrasting black elements.

Powertrain for the CLA45S 4Matic+ Final Edition is carried over from the standard CLA45S, which means the continued use of the 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm from 5,00 0 rpm to 5,250 rpm.

These outputs are transmitted to all four wheels through the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and the AMG Speedshift 8G eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, as on the standard CLA45S. Performance figures are therefore identical, with the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark elapsed in 4.1 seconds, and top speed is 270 km/h.

Elsewhere, equipment for the CLA45S Final Edition is carried over, with rolling stock comprised of 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheel set shod in 255/35R19 tyres. As before, the AMG Night Package brings a high-gloss black finish for the front splitter, exterior mirror housing, as well as the belt and window line trim strip, along with black chrome-plated exhaust outlets.

Interior equipment for the CLA45S carries on as before, in this Final Edition guise for Malaysia; upholstery is by Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre, and front row occupants get AMG Performance seats.

For advanced safety kit, the Final Edition carries over the CLA45S set that is comprised of the Driving Assistance Package suite that brings Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Active Brake Assist, along with Active Parking Assist with 360-degree camera. Also included is the Guard 360 Vehicle Protection Plus.

Priced at RM538,888 on-the-road without insurance, the Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ Final Edition is sold in Malaysia with a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ Final Edition in Malaysia, official images

