Johor to build its first wildlife crossing along Federal Route FT50 – RM66 mil project, completion in Feb 2028

Johor has announced plans for its first wildlife crossing located along the main road connecting Kahang and Mersing. As reported by The Star, state health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the viaduct will be along Federal Route FT50, an area that has seen several accidents involving wildlife.

“The area, also known as the Central Forest Spine (CFS), is surrounded by forest and serves as the boundary between the Labis and Mersing reserve forests and Kota Tinggi. As such, wildlife often crosses this road to move between the two forest areas,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Previously, video recordings of animals such as the Malayan tiger, elephants, Malayan tapirs, leopards and others crossing the area went viral. The construction of this dedicated crossing is necessary to ensure the safety of both road users and wildlife,” he added.

The upgraded road would stretch 1.275 km and includes a 200-metre viaduct bridge measuring eight metres high. Special vegetation will be planted beneath the viaduct to attract and guide wildlife to use the structure. The project is expected to be completed by February 2028 at a cost of RM66 million, with the amount covering preliminary studies, land, geology, design, relocation of infrastructure, temporary road construction and the viaduct itself.

