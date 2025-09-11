PLUS Malaysia expects 2.2 million vehicles to ply its highways during Malaysia Day, school holidays

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 11 2025 2:08 pm

In conjunction with the upcoming school holidays and Malaysia Day celebrations, PLUS Malaysia is expecting traffic flow to increase to 2.2 million vehicles daily on its highways on the peak days of September 12, 13, 19 and 20.

In a statement, the highway concessionaire advised users of PLUS expressways and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) to plan their journeys in advance by referring to the MyPLUS-TTA feature within the PLUS App available via the Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Huawei AppGallery.

The app enables users to save favourite routes for quicker access, while also providing a real-time alert display that will provide traffic updates. Users are also advised to ensure that their Touch ‘n Go card or eWallet have sufficient balance in them.

