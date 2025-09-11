Proton sold 15,228 units in Aug 2025 – highest in 36 months, powered by X50 facelift, YTD over 100k now

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Danny Tan / September 11 2025 10:45 am

Proton sold 15,228 units in August 2025, its highest monthly sales volume in 36 months. The strong showing also pushed year-to-date (YTD) total sales into six-figure territory – it’s now at 100,902 units including exports.

Proton says that market share for August is estimated to have risen to 20.6% based on an estimated total industry volume (TIV) of 73,890 units, matching April’s achievement and an increase of 1.3% over July. YTD market share is estimated to be at 19.5%.

Powering this strong showing is the heavily-facelifted Proton X50, which was launched on July 24. The first seven days saw Proton deliver 999 units of the B-SUV, and the momentum continued in August. The X50’s first full month of sales saw Proton deliver 4,287 units, which means that sales of the model has topped 5,000 units in slightly over a month. For now, the X50 is the most popular SUV in Malaysia.

Proton attributes this strong start to ‘a well thought out and executed plan’ that included building up a good level of stock to meet market demand and a pre-launch publicity blitz that had social media interaction, a nationwide tour and sponsorship of a popular local awards show.

“The success we are enjoying with the Proton X50 is a fitting reward for all the planning and work put in by the various teams. Their efforts won’t stop there and will continue with more campaigns nationwide to draw the attention of buyers,” said Zhang Qiang, deputy CEO of Proton Edar.

Elsewhere, Proton sold 1,210 units of the S70 last month, 220 units of the X90, 627 units of the X70, 1,379 units of the Persona and 305 units of the Iriz. Proton claims sales leadership of the D-segment SUV and C-segment sedan classes with the X90 and S70 respectively.

The AMA Saga might be just around the corner, but the current car is finishing strong

Of course, the Saga remains the carmaker’s best-seller with 6,331 units sold after the nameplate celebrated its 40th birthday. Despite the new ‘AMA Saga’ being just around the corner, July was the current Saga’s second highest sales month of 2025, exceeding the 6,000-unit mark for the second month in a row. Finally, Proton sold 852 units of the eMas 7, which still leads the local EV sales chart.

“August was a monumental month for Proton. We achieve our best monthly sales performance in three years and crossed the six-figure sales mark for 2025, and this is a testament to our sustained market momentum. With more new models in the pipeline, we are confident of maintaining our performance level and end the year with more high sales achievements over the coming months,” Zhang added.

By the way, the sales figures that Proton reports include exports, which is 49% higher YTD. August was the best month for shipments abroad, with 586 units taking YTD export volume to 3,144 units.

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.