2025 Proton X50 facelift – 5,000 units sold since launch

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / September 3 2025 6:17 pm

The latest iteration of the Proton X50 has reached the 5,000-unit sales milestone since the refreshed B-segment SUV was launched in late-July this year, Proton has announced. Prior to its official launch, the 2025 X50 received 5,000 bookings since order books opened on July 5.

Priced from RM85,800 for the X50 1.5TD Executive inclusive of a RM4,000 rebate that is applicable to he first 10,000 customers who book before October 31, the starting price of the latest X50 is RM500 lower than 2024 Proton X50 RC that it succeeds, even though the range now starts with the Executive variant that brings a higher level of equipment.

The major redesign of the national carmaker’s B-segment SUV brings a new BHE15TD 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which succeeds the three-cylinder unit that featured before this update. This outputs 181 PS at 5,500 rpm and 290 Nm between 2,000 rpm and 3,500 rpm, representing gains of 4 PS and 35 Nm over the previous TGDi engine, and gains of 31 PS/64 Nm over the PFI engine.

New heart aside, the revised X50 wears a new look which, like its powerplant, is taken from the Geely Binyue L, most notably with its redesigned front fascia. Wheels are 17 to 18 inches in diameter on the X50 depending on variant. Its interior is of an in-house design, not shared with other Geely group models.

Also on is an ADAS suite with improved functionality for Level 2 assisted driving features including adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring assist, an improved park assist system in the Flagship variant and six airbags as standard.

